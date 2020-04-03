Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Telefónica, KT, China Unicom, Telstra team up for MEC

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/4/2020
Comment (0)

MADRID – Telefónica has reached an agreement with the operators KT, China Unicom and Telstra to collaborate on the Muti-Operator Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) Experience. This agreement is part of the GSMA Operator Platform initiative, that aims at designing a solution for operators to expose and monetize its network capabilities, being focused initially on Edge Computing and covering services like IPComms and Network Slicing at a later stage.

This joint collaboration is focused on testing Edge Computing functionality and interconnection capability and verifying the ease and simplicity of a MEC platform for application developers to leverage. The objective is to obtain feedback from both Operators and developer communities to identify gaps and needs, share them with the GSMA Operator Platform and contribute to Standard Organizations and open source communities responsible for developing the different MEC components.

This initiative consists of four phases:

· The first one is focused in the development of basic Edge Computing capabilities such as interconnection of MEC platforms, smart edge discovery and smart resource allocation, to optimize the provisioning and delivery of edge services over a global footprint;

· The second phase is enabling mobility features, evaluating a use case in which end customers move from one geographical point to another;

· The third phase is focused in the service availability to roamers, to enable the use of edge when customers moves from their home network and visit a different network; and

· The fourth phase is focused on federation capabilities.

All this will facilitate edge application developers to deploy its solutions in this global footprint through a single and simple interface, without the need to develop custom integrations for each and every market. This will allow Operators to create a competitive global Edge Cloud, enabling Service Providers to develop, deploy and manage edge applications seamlessly over a global Edge Cloud footprint provided by Operators.

This joint work is based on the Operator Platform paradigm described in a document that has been recently published by the GSMA: Operator Platform Concept Phase I: Edge Cloud Computing.

In collaboration with the GSMA Operator Platform initiative, Telefónica, KT, China Unicom and Telstra have in this phase worked with Altran, to demonstrate a federation between various operator's edge computing platforms so that they can enable its customers to deploy applications and workloads across each operator network and provide access to a global footprint.

The global MEC platform is used to show key features like:

· Select, deploy, and monitor applications across a federation of interconnected operators.

· Onboard new operators to the federated platform.

· Request edge node selection from the end user application to connect to the optimum serving edge node.

Edge Computing value proposition

Users and enterprises' growing demand for privacy, security and enhanced performance for their digital applications drive the design of Edge. It is a platform that delivers computing, storage and connectivity capabilities to Enterprises and Software developers willing to place their solutions and applications in data centers within a telco network, close to the customer devices. These data centers can vary in size, location and capacity and can be deployed within mobile, fixed and/or enterprise networks. Deploying applications in those locations enables real time processing, guaranteed bandwidth, and increased privacy and security.

This reduces latency, diminishes devices' computational needs, and lower ineffective use of communication capacity. It plays an important part in delivering some of the promises of ultra-low latency and ultra-high reliability in 5G standards. MEC combines the benefits of both, cloud solutions' affordability and scalability, and on-premise solutions' performance and convenience. 

Quote Telefónica

"It is a great experience to collaborate with KT, China Unicom and Telstra on this relevant topic. Together with these Tier1 operators, we are making available to the industry the means to build and deliver a global telco-based Edge Cloud service, providing the necessary mechanisms that complement current MEC standards to enable the federation of operator's edge computing platforms. With this, telcos will be able to deliver a universal Edge Computing service that will facilitate application developers and Enterprises the deployment of their services globally through a simple and single interface" said Juan Carlos García, SVP Technology and Ecosystem at Telefónica.

Quote Telstra

"Telstra is a strong believer in a Multi Operator Edge environment that makes applications globally accessible and portable, offering the scale needed for a faster and wider adoption of a telco-based Edge Cloud Service. This initiative, building on the MEC standard, is an important step in supporting this development and future Operator services. We're proud of working with some of our global peers on this exciting new initiative which will help advance edge computing," said Hakan Eriksson, Group CTO and Technology Executive, Telstra

Quote China Unicom

"We are pleased to work with international operators like Telefonica, KT, Telstra, we have developed a unified edge application interface standard to achieve the application of "One point innovation, global replication". Starting from the value chain needs, our cooperation will create a virtuous circle for international MEC business model, which will better improve the expansion of the international Edge Cloud market space in the future. Our co-delivered MEC services have open platform capabilities, enabling operators to provide multinational enterprises with a plug-and-play, on-demand deployment of edge service scenarios to enhance the business experience and achieve a win-win cooperation by clustering edge applications into a variety of industries." said Yunyong Zhang, President of China Unicom Ltd Research Institute.

Quote KT

"Through our partnership with Telefonica, Telstra and China Unicom, all from different regions across the world, we set out to explore the most effective way to build a globally federated edge platform and tap into the full potential of telco-based Edge Computing. Leveraging MEC standards and key technologies, we aim to provide a reference model the industry can build on and developers and enterprises can take advantage of," said Jongsik Lee, SVP & Head of Infra R&D at KT.

Quote GSMA

"It is essential for Enterprises to reach their customers at the edge of all networks, based on the GSMA Operator Platform specifications, MOM will provide the interoperable scale to increase the value of Operator's local assets." said Henry Calvert, Head of Future Networks at GSMA

Telefonica

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE