Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Telecom suits up for predicted edge-computing boom

News Analysis

A wide range of players in the telecom industry – from wireless network operators to cell tower owners to cloud computing providers – are preparing for an edge computing future. But it's still not clear exactly when demand for such services might pick up.

Nonetheless, analysts are bullish about the technology.

"Edge computing has started to go more mainstream to serve a diverse set of workloads across verticals and is no longer limited to certain industrial scenarios. It is in fact a key enabler for fast-growing emerging technologies such as AI/ML [artificial intelligence/machine learning] and future concepts such as the metaverse that rely on immersive AR/VR [augmented reality/virtual reality]-based experiences," wrote Kerem Arsal and Andreas Olah, two analysts with research and consulting firm Omdia, in a recent report. Omdia and Light Reading are both owned by Informa.

Indeed, Omdia predicts the global market for enterprise edge services to reach $116 billion this year, growing to $245 billion by 2027.

"At the same time, there is still a lot of confusion in the market because no standard definition of the edge has been established, and players from different angles (e.g., hyperscalers, telcos, ICT [information and computer technology] vendors) are battling for dominance and ownership of the edge," Arsal and Olah warned.

Getting ready

Plenty of companies are preparing for the predicted rise in demand. For example, cell tower giant American Tower recently announced a partnership with Qualcomm to deploy computing resources at the base of its towers. The companies said they would start in Denver.

"I think you're seeing a collective recognition that ultimately this is going to be an infrastructure that's going to be needed because it's going to have to solve for the ultra-low latency sensitive use cases of the future," explained Adam Smith, SVP of Investor Relations at American Tower, during a recent investor event, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. "And I think maybe the core data centers today can facilitate at the wireless edge 100-millisecond round trip times, but the use cases of the future might require 5, 10, 15."

(Source: kubala/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: kubala/Alamy Stock Photo)

Smith explained that American Tower's 2021 acquisition of data center company CoreSite for $10.1 billion will give the company a "seat at the table" when it comes to edge computing demand.

Executives from other cell tower companies feel the same way.

"Do we need to push further into every market so that we have small places to store and compute data? I think the answer is yes. I think we need to as an industry," said Dan Schlanger, the CFO of cell tower owner Crown Castle, at another investor event transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

Schlanger said Crown Castle's investment into edge computing startup Vapor IO is part of his company's positioning. But he warned: "We still haven't figured all of it out yet."

Cell tower companies aren't the only ones mobilizing for edge computing. For example, just this week London's BT Group said it would test mobile edge computing services in the UK through a new deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Multi-player market

"Those infrastructure players who step up to the plate early to help with this edge enablement process will be best positioned to capture more cloud revenue," argued analyst Jennifer Fritzsche of Greenhill & Company. She said that tower companies would be wise to look for more potential customers beyond cash-strapped network operators.

Omdia's Arsal and Olah noted that besides tower companies and network operators, hyperscale cloud computing companies and data center operators are also chasing the edge computing opportunity. And each sector has a unique view of the market.

"That edge carries a slightly different meaning for each layer of the digital economy value chain should not confound the intuitive agreement in the industry that computing will get closer to the end users, networks will change to adapt to and enable this shift, and relevant use cases will emerge to capture the opportunities," Arsal and Olah wrote.

A big question, though, is how players might cash in on the edge computing opportunity. And, according to the Omdia analysts, the GSMA's new Open Gateway initiative could be one solution. The effort promises to open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into network operations, thereby providing enterprise app developers with critical information like network latency.

"The idea of network exposure is the right one," the Omdia analysts wrote. "Especially in the context of edge, where various connectivity parameters will be critical to the performance of applications, having easy-to-use, standardized APIs will be necessary to create a vibrant ecosystem of developers. Equally importantly, it can enable 'killer' use cases, which the industry is currently struggling to find."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cellnex Poland readies for 5G/5.5G with Huawei’s Long Reach E-band By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
Sunrise’s Early 5G Commitment in Switzerland Bolsters 5G Leader position By Pedro Pereira
Why Digital Transformation Is Crucial For Carriers By Kevin Casey
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE