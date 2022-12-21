TalkTalk leverages DZS Cloud EDGE software solutions

DALLAS, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that it has expanded its longstanding partnership by renewing its strategic collaboration agreement with TalkTalk Group, the UK's leading value for money consumer and B2B telecoms provider. The agreement enables TalkTalk to optimize broadband quality of experience for a large number of its direct and wholesale residential subscribers and business customers and improve efficiencies by leveraging market-leading DZS CloudCheck® and Expresse® Cloud EDGE software solutions.

DZS Cloud EDGE solutions enable the ultimate broadband experience through advanced, standards-based network orchestration and predictive, proactive connectivity optimization that enhance subscriber experiences from their on-premises connected devices across the last mile to the network and subscriber edge. In addition to being standards-based, DZS solutions have proven multi-vendor interoperability, and can be managed and orchestrated readily alongside other third-party solutions.

Industry-leading DZS Cloud EDGE solutions leveraged by TalkTalk include:

CloudCheck: offers complete end-to-end visibility, optimization and reporting of subscriber networks, from the broadband service to its WiFi connection to every device in the home and business.

Expresse: enables the ability to monitor, identify, diagnose and fix network problems using the latest in AI-based automated intelligence software capabilities.

