Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

T-Mobile outlines rural growth strategy

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/4/2021
Comment (0)

In the next four years, T-Mobile sees itself being the wireless provider of choice to one in five people living in rural America.

"This is a huge opportunity for us," explained Jon Freier, executive VP of the consumer group at T-Mobile US, in comments at an investor event this week, where he was speaking of T-Mobile's plans to expand its business in rural parts of the US.

"We have the opportunity to bring to smaller markets in rural areas something that they've never seen, which is the best network and the very best value," he said.

Freier is the primary T-Mobile executive in charge of the operator's new expansion into rural areas. His remit: to increase T-Mobile's market share in rural areas from the "low teens" today to around 20% by 2025. That territory covers fully 40% of the US population or around 140 million people in 54 million households.

The carrier's rural push is primarily based on the expansion of its network and its retail operations into the less populated portions of the country.

The network

T-Mobile's network expansion is powered by the 600MHz spectrum the operator purchased for around $8 billion in 2017. That spectrum is ideal for covering vast geographic areas. However, T-Mobile is working to bolster that spectrum with the midband 2.5GHz holdings the operator acquired from Sprint last year. The combination of 600MHz, 2.5GHz and 5G technology is supporting download speeds of around 300 Mbit/s, according to the company.

T-Mobile already covers 295 million people with 5G on its 600MHz spectrum, and expects to cover 300 million people with its 2.5GHz spectrum by the end of 2023. A good portion of that coverage will be due to the 10,000 new cell towers T-Mobile is working to build mostly in rural areas, according to company officials.

Peter Osvaldik, executive VP and CFO for T-Mobile, pointed out that AT&T and Verizon expect to cover just 200 million people with their own midband C-band spectrum holdings by 2023, customers who will likely mostly be in urban areas. The result, he said, will be that T-Mobile will be the only operator to offer speedy 5G services to customers in rural areas in 2023.

The distribution

Freier said he's working to open "a couple hundred" new stores in rural areas this year. He said T-Mobile will open "hundreds more" stores throughout the next five years. Those new stores will help bring T-Mobile's services to customers in rural areas.

Concurrently, Freier said T-Mobile recently inked an agreement with Walmart to sell its services through roughly 2,200 Walmart stores. Freier said around 1,000 of those locations are in the rural areas T-Mobile is targeting in its expansion.

"If you're not there [in Walmart], you're missing out," Freier said, explaining that Walmart is often the primary shopping destination for consumers in rural areas.

T-Mobile's retail expansion will be underpinned by roughly 7,500 new employees the company plans to hire. Roughly 2,500 of those employees will be a "Hometown Expert," which T-Mobile described as a "one-person store, but without a traditional storefront." Those employees will cover the smaller towns where T-Mobile will not operate a traditional storefront.

The final part of T-Mobile's rural strategy involves selling in-home broadband services in select locations where it has excess network capacity. T-Mobile's Home Internet service is a nationwide play, but company officials have said that a sizable (though unspecified) chunk of the roughly 8 million customers the operator hopes to acquire in the next five years will live in rural areas.

"This is very early innings of our game plan here," Freier said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE