T-Mobile, Lumen target government customers with edge

WASHINGTON – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) have expanded their relationship to help government agencies leverage T-Mobile's 5G mobile network, combined with the Lumen edge computing platform, to rapidly deploy fixed wireless access service at field locations throughout the U.S.

The wireless access service from T-Mobile and Lumen is now part of the extensive Lumen product portfolio available to federal agencies via the General Services Administration's (GSA) 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. Lumen is one of nine vendors that were awarded a coveted spot on EIS, a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecom infrastructure services that meet strict government security standards.

"Government agencies need scalable, secure networks with edge cloud computing services located where essential data is acquired, analyzed and acted upon for quick and easy access," said David Young, senior vice president of the Lumen public sector and global hyperscaler business. "That's why we're offering a wireless access service designed to meet government agencies' mission needs out in the field, thanks to hundreds of thousands of Lumen fiber miles connected to various edge and cloud computing hubs and paired with T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network."

This service helps government agencies allocate bandwidth from one centralized location to multiple hubs and field sites, including pop-up locations, as part of smart government initiatives involving the internet of things (IoT). It can also be used to support mission critical applications, data access and storage, system backups, continuity of operations, emergency response and disaster recovery efforts at either permanent or temporary sites like field hospitals or command posts.

"By pairing America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network with the Lumen edge computing platform, we can deliver wireless access services to government agencies looking to optimize their mission critical networks and applications across cloud, data center and edge computing locations," said David Bezzant, vice president, T-Mobile for Government and Public Sector.

This joint wireless access solution addresses the pressing need of government agencies to transform their networks to meet IT modernization goals and tackle the data-intensive challenges facing them across a variety of use cases. It builds on the April announcement where the Lumen fiber network and edge computing assets are increasingly positioned alongside T-Mobile's industry-leading wireless network to serve customers in both the public and private sectors.

