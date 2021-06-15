Syniverse, AlefEdge team for 5G, edge and private networks

TAMPA, Fla. – Syniverse, the world's most connected company, and AlefEdge, the Edge internet leader, today announced a collaboration to enable global enterprises and their developers to create their own 5G Edge networks and launch 5G Edge applications and services in minutes.

The combination of Syniverse's Global SIM and private LTE wireless service capabilities along with Alef's EdgeNet platform and The 5G Edge API are critical for global enterprises to accelerate and launch their own customized digital transformation strategies.

Syniverse offers a scalable, pay-as-you-grow private wireless platform that enables enterprise users and devices using EdgeNet and The 5G Edge API to securely connect to a private wireless network and simultaneously seamlessly connect to local public mobile networks.

The EdgeNet platform is a neutral host, multi-tenant, compute, and delivery network platform. Through The 5G Edge API, Alef empowers enterprises to seamlessly connect anytime, anywhere. The 5G Edge API simplifies and abstracts complex network programming so that developers worldwide can easily build 5G Edge applications and services over private networks, and to enable enterprises to launch them rapidly.

Syniverse and AlefEdge will initially focus on global enterprises based in North America and later expand to other regions of the world.

Supporting Quotes

Pablo Mlikota, President of Sales, Americas, Enterprise, Syniverse: "Our partnership with AlefEdge allows our companies to achieve their digital transformation strategies as they leverage 5G and private wireless technologies in order to grow their business. Syniverse is the only private wireless operator that delivers private and public mobile network connectivity with end-to-end security."

Joe Hammer, EVP, Business Development, AlefEdge: "An open API and developer first approach are critical to any enterprise's digital transformation journey, and they need the control levers for the development of new 5G Edge services. Syniverse's proven industry network experience and roaming innovation make them the perfect partner for Alef's expanding ecosystem. Together, we have shifted to a new paradigm of API-based services unleashing enterprises and giving IT leaders control over their networks."

