StackPath taps CommScope for edge network help

HICKORY, N.C. – StackPath, a leading edge-computing platform provider, has selected CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, to support expansion of its cloud capacity across twelve global sites.

CommScope's Professional Services team will manage the upgrade of StackPath's data centers—including the installation of new switches, power distribution units and network cabling, as well as the decommissioning of equipment, asset tagging and recovery, bespoke packaging, logistics, and warehousing in preparation for future redeployment.

StackPath has selected CommScope's Professional Services team to meet increased global demand from its cloud customer base. The initial projects are scheduled for completion in Q4 2020, with further growth planned into 2021.

