StackPath connects with Broadcom

DALLAS – StackPath, the emerging leader in edge computing, today announced a joint collaboration with Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom) to provide advanced edge computing capabilities using Broadcom's Stingray™ SmartNIC to address the growing demand for cloud-based content-delivery services at the edge for streaming video, application performance optimization, and security.

The proliferation of connected endpoints is rapidly increasing the need for highly available, low-latency and flexible edge computing resources. StackPath provides the leading platform for secure edge compute infrastructure including virtual machines (VMs), containers, and serverless, as well as managed edge services such as content delivery network (CDN), web application firewall (WAF), managed DNS, service monitoring, and DDoS protection.

Unlike centralized, traditional datacenters which are typically outside metropolitan geographies, StackPath's edge compute platform moves the functionality and processing power of the public cloud closer to where end users are. This gives developers and enterprises the building blocks, tools and proximity essential for cloud-centric workloads requiring ultra-low network latency and exceptional security. StackPath edge compute services can connect to end users up to 2.6x faster than competing cloud computing provided by public core cloud providers – crucial to meet the high bandwidth and low latency demands of next generation applications such as online video gaming, real-time video and cloud-based security.

