Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Singtel partners Azure as public clouds continue edge advance

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/2/2021
Comment (0)

Internet players are fast carving up the market for "edge" computing services based on 5G technology. Just weeks after the UK's Vodafone trumpeted a new tie-up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Singtel announced the same sort of deal with Microsoft Azure. Over in Italy, Google Cloud, the third member of the triumvirate, is the brains behind Noovle, a cloud subsidiary of Telecom Italia that sounds more like an instant food product than a technology firm.

Like the other telcos, Singtel is promising a service that combines lots of bandwidth with very low "latency," a measure of the roundtrip journey time for a signal on the data network. On Vodafone's current networks, latency is anything between 50 and 200 milliseconds, levels that would trigger seasickness in users of virtual reality headsets and turn streets of autonomous vehicles into a demolition derby. Slashing latency should fix these problems. Operators seem to have converged on "less than 10 milliseconds" – a figure Singtel cites in its press release – as the no-nausea, safe-driving target.

Without low latency, self-driving cars could make these events look safe.
Without low latency, self-driving cars could make these events look safe.

To realize it, operators are relocating network functions and IT workloads. Ordinarily, these would be hosted in centralized facilities that might be hundreds of miles away from an end user. By using smaller assets distributed around the "edge" of the network, operators can shorten the journey and cut latency. The forthcoming service from Vodafone will rely on an AWS platform called Wavelength to make all this possible. Stack, Microsoft's equivalent, is Singtel's choice.

For all the talk about latency, it seems unlikely to have been a problem in a city state with a landmass of just 728 square kilometers. The details of Vodafone's arrangement with AWS suggest it could provide sub-10-millisecond services across the UK from just a handful of facilities. If that is so, then Singtel should require only one.

Edged out

What it gains through the partnership with Microsoft is access to the software giant's cloud expertise and ecosystem of developers. Without the applications that require low-latency connectivity, businesses and consumers are unlikely to come running. Telecom operators and vendors are simply in no position to challenge the public cloud providers as the architects of an app-based ecosystem.

And that's bad news for anyone who entertained hopes of a prominent role at the edge, including Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom. The Swedish equipment vendor tapped out of this market last year when it scrapped Edge Gravity, its "incubator" attempt to put together a global edge cloud network. Deutsche Telekom had grand hopes that MobiledgeX, a startup it owns, would become the middleware standard for operators. But with very few publicly announced partnerships, it seems to be dwindling in the shadow cast by AWS, Google and Microsoft.

Deals between those titans and the operators are "not good news for the various telco-backed startups hoping to build an industry-based standard middleware platform, such as Deutsche Telekom-backed MobiledgeX and Ericsson's Edge Gravity," wrote Gareth Owen, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, in a previous blog.

Nor are they necessarily a positive development for the operators doing the deals, he adds. "Counterpoint believes that they should be wary of such partnerships, as the danger is that they will be relegated to the role of connectivity provider." Their only real hope is that business customers demand alternatives to the US cloud oligopoly. That could be an opportunity, writes Owen, for telcos "to offer an alternative, neutral edge platform."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

History is not very encouraging, though. Joint telco initiatives have an appalling track record in the telecom industry outside the development of technology standards. A recent example is Djingo, a voice-activated speaker conceived by Deutsche Telekom and Orange and touted by their respective CEOs as a credible challenge to Amazon's Alexa. Just a couple of years on from a glitzy press event that announced Djingo to the wider world, Orange already appears to have dropped it, recognizing the speaker as a failure.

Instead of backing Deutsche Telekom and congregating around MobiledgeX, operators in both Europe and Asia have been striking high-profile deals with the public cloud providers, of which Singtel's tie-up with Microsoft is just the latest example. The edge has turned into one of the newest battlegrounds between the three technology firms.

Whatever the public cloud evangelists might say, entrusting critical systems to a small number of powerful companies is a risky business. Both AWS and Google have recently demonstrated how that power can be applied – AWS by switching off Parler, a controversial social media site that was popular with the US far right, and Google by revealing that consumers will soon have to pay for the storage of photos on its servers.

For Matt Hatton, a founding partner at Transforma Insights, Google's recent decision to burst Loon, its Internet balloon initiative, is another troubling signal. "I find it hard to believe any company would trust its critical infrastructure (cloud, collaboration etc.) to Google when it has such a track record of dropping products," he wrote on Twitter last week. "Whatever the opposite of halo effect is, Google's doing that."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE