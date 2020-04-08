Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

SBA, American Tower double down on edge computing opportunity

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

Two of the nation's biggest cell tower companies are significantly expanding their edge computing ambitions. They aim to own and operate potentially thousands of mini data centers for edge computing at the base of their cell towers.

"We're excited about the potential of this value-added business line and are in discussions with a number of interested parties about a range of our expanding capabilities in this area," SBA Communications CEO Jeffrey Stoops said this week during his company's quarterly call with investors, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript of the event. "Based on the increasing number of conversations we're having, we are optimistic that this will happen in the years to come."

Stoops announced that SBA recently purchased 25 cell tower sites and one data center for $61.6 million. The data center, called JaxNAP, is in Jacksonville, Florida, and sports 280,000 square feet of computing space along with interconnections to 20 fiber providers, including subsea telecommunications routes for international communications.

"JaxNAP will allow us to develop deeper datacenter capabilities and further enhance our tower/edge/data center value proposition through increased interconnection and operational knowledge," Stoops explained.

The data center is SBA's second; the company purchased one in Chicago last year. The company is selling computing services under its new SBA Edge brand.

"We currently have over 8,000 pre-qualified tower sites in the US as locations where we can situate an edge data center with access to secure space, power and fiber," Stoops explained. "These tower edge datacenters will provide co-location options for customers' computing infrastructure with connectivity to a larger metro data center for Internet for private network connectivity."

SBA's newest data center, with 280,000 square feet of space, isn't exactly a mini computing operation. But Stoops explained that SBA's edge computing customers are all transitioning from larger data centers to smaller data centers in less populated locations, and so SBA wanted to invest in bigger datacenters first in order to better track its customers' transition to the edge.

"We will understand what the relationships are between the absolute edge, which is what ultimately will be our forte, and the datacenter aggregation points along the way that will be necessary to make it all work," he said.

As for American Tower, the company similarly acquired the Atlanta-based ColoATL datacenter, covering 26,000 square feet, in 2019. More recently, American Tower unveiled its American Tower Edge service that sports edge computing data modules at the base of cell towers in six cities: Atlanta, Jacksonville, Denver, Boulder, Austin and Pittsburgh.

Taken together, the actions reflect millions of dollars worth of investments by two of the country's biggest cell tower owners into the edge computing opportunity.

However, SBA and American Tower aren't the only companies looking for a piece of the action in edge computing. For example, Amazon is working to flesh out its own edge computing service with the likes of Verizon and Vodafone, while content delivery network operator Akamai said its edge computing operations already span 4,000 locations and $2 billion in revenues.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE