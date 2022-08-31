Qwilt lands streaming deal with India's Airtel

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Qwilt today announced that Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel), India's leading provider of telecommunications services, has joined its global ecosystem of service providers to improve the quality of live streaming, video-on-demand (VoD) and all other media delivery to its over 400 million subscribers throughout India. The partnership sees Airtel launch its own content delivery service, Airtel Cloud's Edge CDN, across India based on Qwilt's technology and become the largest service provider to date to deploy Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud solution.

Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud solution for service providers includes Qwilt software, cloud services and open APIs, providing Quality-as-a-service content delivery and caching at the very edge of the carrier's network. Qwilt's solution is deeply embedded within Airtel's network, and therefore closer to Airtel's subscribers than any other commercial or private CDN. This edge architecture reduces the cost of building network capacity and substantially improves delivery quality.

Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud enables Airtel to establish a massively distributed layer of content caching resources that deliver streaming media and applications from the closest possible location to subscribers. Each low-cost edge server can be utilized by other virtual network function (VNF)-based services making it cost-effective enough to distribute throughout the service provider's access network. The partnership allows Airtel to scale up very rapidly as viewer demand increases.

