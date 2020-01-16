Podcast: NTT CTO Ettienne Reinecke on the Edge Evolution

Phil Harvey
1/16/2020

Network operators have been making investments in high-bandwidth, high-frequency 5G technologies and it could take years for those investments to pay off. While that's happening, advances in edge computing and data analytics are improving IoT, enterprise computing, private networks and all kinds of other applications in the technology landscape.

Those are some of the observations of NTT's CTO Ettienne Reinecke, who joined the podcast this week from Sydney and discussed his post on the most disruptive tech trends he sees taking place this year.

Reinecke's focus is mostly on how enterprises are using technology. Since he's from NTT, the discussion volleys back and forth between traditional IT and next-gen communications infrastructure. In the podcast, he tells Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser about NTT's continued advancements in edge computing technology, as used at the 2019 Tour de France. He also discusses NTT's ongoing project in Las Vegas, where the city is using edge computing, sensors and AI to help first responders and improve traffic management.

Want to hear more? The Light Reading podcast is available on:

  • Google Play
  • Apple Podcasts
  • Overcast
  • Spotify
  • SoundCloud

    • Related posts:

    Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    Related Stories
    Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Educational Resources
    sponsor supplied content
    More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
    Former Vodafone exec aims to broaden Kaltura's technology and influence around the globe as new and legacy video and TV services head into the cloud.
    Podcast: Service providers and their enterprise customers face new opportunities and challenges as SD-WAN moves from DIY to cloud service, says Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nokia's Nuage business unit.
    Google-backed startup boots up OTT-delivered video service for restaurants, retail shops and other businesses that can complement (or possibly replace) TV services from cable and satellite TV providers.
    Allen Broome says initiatives are underway to extend the Agile model and form a tighter integration bond with customers that, in turn, will accelerate the development and debut of new features and capabilities.
    Featured Video
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
    By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
    More Slideshows