Podcast: The Divide – Scott Willis and Bruce Garrison on the 'collective ecosystem' required to reach the underserved





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, a colocation data center provider; as well as Bruce Garrison, chief revenue officer at Bluebird Network, a regional provider of fiber infrastructure.

We discuss the different ways their companies are addressing the digital divide in the communities they serve, including in rural Iowa; and the ecosystem of companies necessary to improve access to connectivity and digital resources.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading