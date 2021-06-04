Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Pica8 raises $20M more to battle Cisco

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Pica8, the original open networking software provider, now setting its sights on meeting F500 enterprise customer demands for software defined networking (SDN) solutions not offered by legacy vendors such as Cisco, announced today that it has raised over $20 million in Series C funding. WI Harper Group and Aspiro Capital Management led the round, with all existing investors, including anchor investor Vantage Point Ventures, participating in the new financing. The new round of capital will support the continued aggressive build-out of the company's market-leading product roadmap and scaling of customer engagement and support functions.

In addition to closing the Series C funding, Pica8 adds three new board members to help move the company forward: Brad Bullington, Co-Founder & General Partner, Q6 Capital, and former-CEO of BridgeLux, who comes to Pica8 with 20+ years of executive management and investment experience in emerging technology categories; Ming Hsu, Managing Partner, Aspiro Capital Management; and Joyce Lee, Vice President, WI Harper Group.

"We could not be better positioned for the perfect storm of market trends that are attracting this new round of investment," said James Liao, Founder and CEO of Pica8. "First, last year's flurry of open networking M&A activity, led by the acquisitions of Cumulus and Big Switch, affirmed the magnitude and timing of the opportunity, while at the same time, making us the stand-alone banner carrier for end-to-end enterprise open networking. And enterprise open networking is key to handling the explosion of edge applications in IoT, automation, fintech, and smart infrastructure. This new investment allows us to serve notice to legacy networking vendors that an end-to-end – access edge, to campus, to private cloud data center – commercially supported Network Controller and Linux-based open networking solution for the enterprise are here. We're not just a NOS anymore."

"With Pica8 now the de facto technology and market leader in open networking for the enterprise – serving well over 1,000 customers today – this new funding round will allow the company to expand on the 'triple play' of: greater performance, feature robustness and lower cost, which are unavailable from legacy vendors," said Brad Bullington, Co-Founder & General Partner, Q6 Capital, and new Pica8 Board member. "It will also allow them to lead the industry discussion on enabling enterprise-wide automation and promoting open networking disaggregation in the Enterprise."

Pica8 Inc.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE