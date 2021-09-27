Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Orange alert to cloud 'lock-in' risks as it takes next edge steps

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 9/27/2021
Comment (0)

If nothing else, the rise and fall of Huawei in parts of Europe has shown that switching from one radio supplier to another is no telco mission impossible.

Costly and disruptive? Quite possibly. But the Huawei bullet train is departing some European telco platforms as quickly as it first arrived.

Shifting from one public cloud to another might not be so easy. Snap, the provider of the Snapchat messaging service, warned in a 2019 regulatory filing that moving systems between public clouds would be "difficult to implement" and demand "significant time and expense."

That hasn't discouraged AT&T, which is loading all its 5G network operations into Microsoft Azure. Any future breakup threatens to be a messy affair.

But fear of being chained to one provider is apparent elsewhere.

"Some years ago, everyone was saying we would have vendor lock-in with Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia and no one mentioned Oracle and Cisco and now the light is on hyperscalers," says Yves Bellego, the director of network strategy for Orange.

"In fact, that risk is something we have always been very concerned about."

Cautiously does it

The French operator is proceeding cautiously through a strategic partnership it announced with Google Cloud in July last year.

Drawn to Google's expertise in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, it has been using its cloud as the AI platform during 5G trials.

Pikeo, the "digital twin" test network Orange is building in the northern town of Lannion, also counts Google as the public cloud platform for AI applications.

Yet keeping technology alternatives in the frame is clearly high on Bellego's agenda.

"We do have a philosophy that we want to build our networks from bricks coming from different suppliers and want the capability to switch from one to another," he says.

"The role of the hyperscalers today in the networks remains, in fact, very limited, whether we are talking about telco cloud or AI platforms."

The difficulty of moving from one public cloud to another would depend on what, exactly, an operator has purchased, according to James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading).

"If it is just infrastructure-as-a-service, it is easy to go across," he says. "If you use platform-as-a-service, like the Google Cloud Spanner database, that is not available on AWS and Microsoft Azure."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

These bespoke digital services are creating a "stickiness" that makes changing providers difficult, says Crawshaw.

"The Amazon version of Kubernetes [an open-source platform] is different from Azure's and changing would require rework," he explains. "But it is not impossible."

Other experts have noted similar issues. "Amazon's AI solution is different from Microsoft's and all the software is designed to work with AWS," says John Strand, the CEO of Danish advisory firm Strand Consult. "The migration cost is gigantic."

Risk mitigation at Orange seems partly to mean avoiding relying on Google for AI. Besides continuing to invest in its own AI capabilities, Orange will still use AI tools developed by more traditional suppliers, such as Ericsson, says Bellego.

"The interest we have and that Ericsson has is much more in the algorithms and the data than in the platform itself," he says.

Edging forward

The update came as Orange and Google Cloud opened a new lab in Chatillon (near Paris) where companies and app developers will be able to carry out tests of edge computing services.

It features an edge node based on Google's technology as well as 5G infrastructure supplied by Orange. The aim is largely to help cultivate an edge computing market and tackle any security problems or other challenges ahead of a commercial launch.

Orange has not yet made any firm decisions about that launch, including the extent to which it will rely on Google. The hyperscaler's appeal stems largely from its huge ecosystem of app developers already writing for the public cloud.

For the developers that work in that ecosystem, moving to an edge node supported by Google should be quite easy, says Bellego. Orange, then, can focus on how to integrate these services into its network.

Orange hopes a new edge lab will be a place for collaboration with industry.
Orange hopes a new edge lab will be a place for collaboration with industry.

Its cautiousness has arguably left Orange trailing other big service providers on the rollout of edge computing.

Vodafone UK, notably, already claims to have slashed latency – a measure of the signal delay that occurs on data networks – from more than 50 to just 10 milliseconds through a deployment this year with AWS and its Wavelength technology. Verizon boasts a similar edge service in the US.

But viable use cases are in short number, and the Orange view is that more are needed to justify investment.

"It is pretty difficult to find a business case for a single edge computing service," says Bellego.

"That is similar to virtualization – a single virtualization project could not justify the investment in infrastructure."

Orange is weighing the need for a global plan that would encompass telco cloud, edge computing and open RAN – an overhaul of radio network design and architecture that operators hope will spur competition and lower costs.

With the overlaps between these related initiatives, a multi-country project could massively improve the economics.

Up for discussion within Orange will be how many sites it will need altogether. In a country the size of France, Bellego thinks Orange would probably need tens of sites for the telco cloud and hundreds for the edge and open RAN, where nodes would be deployed tens of kilometers from a basestation.

It is partly by taking the compute functions normally hosted at the basestation sites and consolidating them in these nodes that operators believe they can reduce costs.

All this will demand substantial investments in fiber to connect sites and nodes. Orange can already boast one of the most extensive fiber networks in Western Europe, but that rollout has been a drain on resources, upsetting some shareholders.

More recently, capital expenditure has fallen, down from €7.4 billion (US$8.7 billion) in 2018 to €7.1 billion ($8.3 billion) last year, as free cash flow has stabilized at about €5.5 billion ($6.4 billion).

A spending uptick without the promise of sales growth will not be what investors want to see.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
BT demonstrates architectural benefits of disaggregated network By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE