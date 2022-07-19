Openreach rolls out ADVA's next-gen edge devices

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Openreach Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group, has deployed its next generation of edge technology to support Ethernet Access Direct (EAD) services to customers throughout the UK. Openreach, which runs the UK's digital network, is continuing its longstanding relationship with ADVA as it evolves its infrastructure to meet the bandwidth, timing and programmability needs of new business, 5G and enterprise services. ADVA's high-bandwidth demarcation and edge aggregation devices will enable Openreach to reduce space and power consumption. ADVA's team is also helping support Openreach's ambition to create a lower carbon footprint.

Openreach's new infrastructure features the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series, a 10Gbit/s programmable demarcation and aggregation platform designed to provide the capacity and compute power needed for the most demanding applications. MEF 3.0-certified and with a uniquely rich feature set, it enables Openreach to offer Carrier Ethernet and IP services with a range of bandwidth options from 100Mbit/s to 10Gbit/s. The new technology supports highly precise synchronization with hardware-based SyncE and PTP, making it a perfect fit for applications with stringent timing requirements such as 5G. Managed by the Ensemble Controller suite, the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series was simple to integrate into Openreach's existing network. Openreach also offers optical spectrum services exceeding 10Gbit/s to allow movement of large amounts of data around the UK.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA