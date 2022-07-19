Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Openreach rolls out ADVA's next-gen edge devices

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/19/2022
Comment (0)

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Openreach Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group, has deployed its next generation of edge technology to support Ethernet Access Direct (EAD) services to customers throughout the UK. Openreach, which runs the UK's digital network, is continuing its longstanding relationship with ADVA as it evolves its infrastructure to meet the bandwidth, timing and programmability needs of new business, 5G and enterprise services. ADVA's high-bandwidth demarcation and edge aggregation devices will enable Openreach to reduce space and power consumption. ADVA's team is also helping support Openreach's ambition to create a lower carbon footprint.

Openreach's new infrastructure features the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series, a 10Gbit/s programmable demarcation and aggregation platform designed to provide the capacity and compute power needed for the most demanding applications. MEF 3.0-certified and with a uniquely rich feature set, it enables Openreach to offer Carrier Ethernet and IP services with a range of bandwidth options from 100Mbit/s to 10Gbit/s. The new technology supports highly precise synchronization with hardware-based SyncE and PTP, making it a perfect fit for applications with stringent timing requirements such as 5G. Managed by the Ensemble Controller suite, the ADVA FSP 150-XG100Pro Series was simple to integrate into Openreach's existing network. Openreach also offers optical spectrum services exceeding 10Gbit/s to allow movement of large amounts of data around the UK.

Read the full press release here.

ADVA

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE