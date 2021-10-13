Nokia passes control to CSPs to deploy applications on its broadband devices

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it is enabling CSPs to directly upload and manage the lifecycle of applications on its broadband devices. In a move that heralds a new beginning in their relationship with customers, CSPs can now bypass firmware releases to deploy new applications using Nokia’s application container solution. The innovation, launched today at the Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam, opens up new monetization opportunities for CSPs who can now dynamically provide a far richer suite of services.

Containers are a way to provide an environment within a device which can host independent isolated applications without interfering with the functioning of the device or other applications. This means service providers can quickly add new services and capabilities, including from third parties, thereby opening up brand-new monetization opportunities.

Application containers are already widely used in cloud and enterprise domains, but is an emerging market for CSPs in a CPE environment.

“Application containers enable the ability for service providers to have more nimble solutions for their customers,” explained John Kendall, Principal Analyst from Omdia. “Whereas previously, these new services would need to be pre-installed on the broadband gateway, containers empower service providers to easily and rapidly provide new capabilities to their customers, bringing new potential revenue streams. These can include VPN access to work from home, enhanced threat protection, better latency for streaming video and online gaming, privacy and parental controls.”

Nokia is establishing an community of third party developers to make their applications available to CSPs through its container applications platform. Initial partners include F-Secure for cybersecurity, Broadpeak for multicast-ABR video delivery, Cognitive Systems for Wi-Fi motion sensing, Gamebench for performance monitoring, Domos for performance optimization, Ookla for speed test, and NTOP for traffic analysis.

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia said “We believe application containers are as exciting for broadband providers as was the invention of app stores for mobile devices. They open a whole new world for our customers to innovate, to create revenue streams and to bring more value to the end-users. We conservatively estimate that by 2025, 30% of broadband-connected homes will be benefiting from third party software and services delivered to the devices via applications containers.”

Nokia’s application containers will initially be available on its premium residential broadband devices including fiber, Wi-Fi and Fixed Wireless Access gateways.

