Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

New report highlights MEC performance challenges and how perception changes after production deployment

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Jennifer Clark, Principal Analyst – Cloud Infrastructure & Edge Computing 3/16/2022
Comment (0)

To understand the industry, technology and application evolutions driving edge computing, Heavy Reading conducted a survey in collaboration with Accedian, Kontron and Red Hat. The survey questioned 82 communications service providers (CSPs) that have launched edge computing solutions or are planning to do so within 24 months. Highlights of the survey are discussed in Heavy Reading's white paper, "Harnessing Edge Computing for 2022." One of the drills-downs of the survey is in the area of performance management and assurance: the top challenges, desired functionality and changes in who, or what, are the primary users of metric data and KPIs.

Assuring edge performance

4G/5G network interoperability ranks as the top challenge in assuring the performance of multi-access edge computing (MEC)-based services (see figure below). This is not too surprising since the majority of Heavy Reading's survey respondents represent mobile and converged operators with both 4G and 5G networks – the so-called brownfield operators. A perpetual priority among these operators is preserving capital investment by ensuring generational interoperability between networks. According to this survey, "4G/5G network interoperability" is even more important than "security at the edge." CSPs consistently rank security concerns first or second, one reason being that security must be designed into MEC solutions from the beginning. It cannot be an afterthought or a layer on top of an already operational MEC service. All remaining challenges have the potential to materially impact MEC performance: managing virtual service layers, containers and microservices, network slices and so on. So, how do the CSPs prioritize these remaining challenges?

It is interesting that the responses from CSPs planning to deploy edge computing are fairly homogeneous, with only a 30-percentage-point difference between their biggest and smallest challenges. CSPs that have already deployed edge computing, on the other hand, have a spread of 56 percentage points. The top three challenges are the same regardless of deployment status, though they are of far greater concern to those who have already deployed MEC.

The remaining challenges vary widely in order of importance between respondents with MEC in production versus those still in the planning stage. Real-world experience with the edge clearly informs these responses. Assuring service performance at the edge is complex, and many aspects of it must be built into the solution from its inception. Controlling and managing edge performance, gaining insight from KPIs, and correlating virtual and physical layers for automation all must be considered and built in at the service design phase. They cannot be layered on as an afterthought – just as any effective security solution must be designed in from the beginning.

CSPs with MEC services in production also show a heightened concern about the fourth and fifth challenges in the figure below, both of which invoke automation in terms of either the insights needed for automation or automated active network tests. These items are key to managing the lifecycle of a large and highly distributed edge service. Where the concerns of CSPs with deployed services fall off are with the following:

  • Challenges 10 and 13: Both address network slicing (still in the design phase of most CSPs)
  • Challenge 11: Highly dynamic services – as today's MEC services are not, by and large, highly dynamic in terms of location or workloads
  • Challenge 12: Ad hoc (as opposed to automated) testing

Ranking of performance challenges shows the clarity that comes with hands-on experience
Q: What are the biggest challenges in assuring the performance of MEC-based services at the edge? Select the top three. (n=82) (Source: Heavy Reading)
Q: What are the biggest challenges in assuring the performance of MEC-based services at the edge? Select the top three. (n=82)
(Source: Heavy Reading)

Read the full report for more edge computing insights

Heavy Reading's survey results show that carriers have committed to edge computing and are progressing rapidly with implementations. The deployment of edge computing brings with it issues of scale and complexity. CSPs are most concerned with overall network performance and security. In fact, those companies that have already deployed the edge have a heightened concern about these issues. They are looking for help from their traditional vendor and integrator partners, from their network monitoring and assurance tools and from the hyperscalers. To gain more in-depth details on service providers' perspectives on edge computing deployment, download and read the full report now: Harnessing Edge Computing for 2022.

— Jennifer Clark, Principal Analyst, Cloud and Infrastructure, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Accedian.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Scaling open vRAN operations

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading white paper examines how to create a scalable deployment model for disaggregated, open vRAN.

Service provider views on transport slicing and packet fronthaul

Results from Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Survey indicate the need for transport network slicing and packetized fronthaul transport.

Open RAN security is a collaborative endeavor

Heavy Reading survey says open RAN security will rely on an active community of suppliers, developers, testers and security experts working constantly to identify threats and maintain protection.

5G transport: Meeting capacity demand

SPONSORED: New survey includes network operator views on transport deployment issues and timelines, fronthaul networks and RAN centralization, routing and synchronization and 5G edge connectivity.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE