"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

NEC takes real-time video analytics to the edge

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 12/1/2021
Comment (0)

Japan's NEC said it's on the cusp of launching "gradual deep learning-based object detection technology" to aid real-time video analytics.

The new-fangled software, claimed NEC, enables up to eight times the processing speed of object detection for large volumes of images, "even on edge devices with limited processing capacity." NEC seemed pretty excited about the whole thing. The technology, admitted the firm, still needs some R&D attention but that didn't stop it from trailing a commercial launch, expected in NEC's fiscal 2022 (which ends March 31).

(Source: NEC)
(Source: NEC)

NEC highlighted a wide range of applications for "real-time" video analytics, including analysis of camera images of vehicles at intersections, optimizing traffic control, and license plate detection. Analyzing camera images of stores and warehouses, either to detect intrusion or optimize facility management, were flagged as other useful apps.

Yet NEC further pointed out – to set the stage for its "high-precision object detection acceleration technology for edge equipment" – the difficulties of doing real-time video analytics. In an ideal world, said NEC, processing of images should be done near a camera but that's apparently not possible using conventional methods.

(Source: NEC)
(Source: NEC)

For one thing GPU processors used in high-performance servers are not available. Moreover, added NEC, cooling is difficult at the edge. Electricity consumption is also restricted. The upshot is that edge processing capacity is necessarily constrained.

Enter deep-learning object detection

NEC makes the case that highly accurate object detection AI models have large amounts of operations, which make it difficult for edge devices to process lots of images. To make matters worse, if the number of operations for a high-speed object detection AI model is reduced, the accuracy declines and – according to NEC -- recognition accuracy requirements for image analysis can't be met.

Want to know more about the Edge? Check out our dedicated edge content channel here on
Light Reading.

Cue object detection software, said NEC, which utilizes deep learning to find the object required for analysis from camera images. According to NEC, the newly developed approach enables efficient, high-speed, and high-precision detection of subjects from large amounts of images, even in an edge device with limited processing capacity.

It also purportedly enables simultaneous processing of images from multiple cameras in real time.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE