Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Mobile industry starts talking like the cable guys

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/26/2021
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – Specifications. Interoperability. Ecosystems. Cross-industry collaboration. Scale. Partnerships.

Those words and attributes, typically assigned to chummy cable industry initiatives and projects such as DOCSIS 4.0, "10G" and yes, even the ill-fated OpenCable Application Platform (OCAP), were being applied liberally here Tuesday at an opening session focused on the recent activities of the 5G Future Forum (5GFF).

The 5GFF, a group formed in 2020 to accelerate the market for Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), is spearheaded by several carriers from around the globe, including América Móvil, KT Corp., Rogers Communications, Telstra, Verizon Communications and Vodafone. And, based on the companies represented here today, Google Cloud is also putting some weight behind the initiative.

Early on, the 5GFF has issued a pair of technical interoperability specs. Its "MEC Experience Management" spec defines a set of APIs for functional exposure to edge and workload discovery. The "MEC Deployment" spec defines requirements to enable hyperscalers and service providers deploy and integrate global MEC physical frameworks, including facilities (power and cooling, for example), monitoring and security.

Panelists remarked that 5G, and its push toward the edge and low latencies along with a broader "cloudification" of the mobile network, is a transformational move going beyond "speeds and feeds" when compared to the iterative steps taken from 2G to 3G and from 3G to 4G. That more significant shift, they said, fits into MEC and the desire to drive it toward global, interoperable scale.

5G is a "transformation" that will enable "programmatic access" to the mobile network and put carriers in position to deliver services on-demand with QoS, Luciano Ramos, SVP of network development, planning and engineering at Canada's Rogers Communications, said. That includes support by the hyperscalers and building up a broader ecosystem around it all, he added.

"That journey can only be done by the big telcos and big carriers and guys like Google," Sunay Tripathi, director and head of product, telco and enterprise at Google Cloud, said. 5G, he added, is "more of an ecosystem play" than past generations of the mobile network.

Google, Tripathi said, has a "big motivation" to work with big carriers and to help build out an interoperable edge network that can support a multitude of applications. "The goal here is to work with the carriers to see if they can build the edge like the cloud was built."

But to achieve the kind of global scale that the 5GFF wants, the organization will need more than Google's support with respect to the cloud.

The organization has not announced any direct links to AWS and Microsoft Azure, but the 5GFF "is very much a multi-cloud strategy," Janine Grasso, VP of business development at Verizon (and the session's moderator), said. "Rest assured that we're taking a holistic approach across the globe."

Bullish about MEC

On of the organization's members, Vodafone Business, is pursuing a plan to bring Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) services to millions of customers across regions such as Europe and Africa. The company has lit up edge computing services in the UK and plans to go live in Germany in the coming months.

"I think these are transformational technologies for businesses of all sizes," Mark Allinson, strategy and development director at Vodafone Business, said.

Allinson acknowledged that the mobile industry doesn't have a great track record of cross-cooperation and collaboration. But MEC, he stressed, represents a pragmatic reason for carriers and cloud providers to work more closely together with respect to areas such as network orchestration, bi-directional APIs and resource management.

The idea is to "come up with common specifications we can adopt from one edge location to another across networks and across countries," Allinson said. "We can't do that as a telecom industry alone. It's an ecosystem play."

Allinson said he's hopeful to broaden membership and participation in the 5GFF to help accelerate the deployment of MEC capabilities in more regions around the world.

"You're welcome [to join] regardless of the stage of development you're at," he said. There are no entry fees, but partners must make a contribution to the shared cost of the effort and likewise commit to bring people and their expertise to the Forum.

Ramos noted that Rogers is developing go-to-market models for interoperable MEC services. Rogers, he said, is working on a plan to conduct a live demo based on the current specs. "Imagine a network at global scale. That's what we're really building here," he said.

He said the need for a scaled MEC ecosystem became increasingly acute during the pandemic as people needed to stay connected as they worked and schooled from home. And that need was particularly seen in suburban and rural areas that are further away from traditionally placed data centers, routers and content distribution nodes.

"We realized that latency matters," Ramos said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
OMDIA WEBINAR: The Telco Ecosystem Evolution
Creating value and opportunity at the service provider network edge
4 key benefits of edge computing
2021 5G network and services strategy survey (Heavy Reading)
Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Helping Carriers to Accelerate Full-Service Development & Enabling Digital Transformation By Huawei
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE