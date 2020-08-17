Megaport transforming network edge with development of Megaport Virtual Edge

BRISBANE, Australia – Megaport, a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the upcoming release of Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE), a product innovation that will enable the hosting of Network Function Virtualization (NFV), such as SD-WAN capabilities, directly on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN). With MVE, customers will tap into Megaport's extensive platform reach to deploy and extend their network functions closer to the edge, in real time, and without the need to deploy hardware. Megaport and Cisco are collaborating to enable Cisco SD-WAN as the first use case on MVE.

"As enterprises and service providers begin to fully understand the benefits of SD-WAN, the ability for Megaport customers to easily, and in minutes, 'spin up' SD-WAN virtual appliances around the world on our platform is a big enabler for global organizations," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Having these virtual appliances fully integrated into the Megaport Interconnection Platform leveraging our multicloud connectivity takes this to another level."

The highly-distributed MVE footprint will align with global centers of commerce to support traffic localization for low-latency networking and will provide an interconnection gateway to securely manage multicloud and multi-location interconnection. MVE includes gateway functionality to connect with Megaport's SDN in a platform-neutral and technology-agnostic manner, allowing customers to move beyond legacy networking models and take a unified approach to managing their network.

