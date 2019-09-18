|
Many Operators Still Daunted by Edge Computing – Ovum
9/18/2019
Many network operators are still unsure about the role edge computing might play in their future strategies, says Julian Bright, senior analyst, Intelligent Networks at Ovum.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
(Blog) How Edge & Cloud Trends are Driving Need for Cloud-based DCIM (Blog) How an Integrated System of Partners Drives Edge Computing Customer Value (Brochure) End-to-end IT solutions for Retail Environments (Whitepaper) Solving Edge Computing Infrastructure Challenges (Whitepaper) Practical Guide to Ensuring Availability at Edge Computing Sites
Understanding Pluribus Networks’ Deployment at Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge in Chicago Analyst Report: IHS Markit on Automating multi-site data center networks with SDN open networking Heavy Reading Report - Distributed Cloud: Emerging Network Requirements for Edge Compute White Paper: Networking for the Distributed Cloud Era Light Reading Video: Delivering on Edge Compute
HPE Shared Data Environment – Critical Enabler for 5G Service-Based Architecture 5G Network Slicing - Management & Orchestration Aspects 5G Design Principles With Unstructured Data Storage Function
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
September 26, 2019
5G Converged SDN Transport – the Key to New 5G Services
October 3, 2019
Mapping Success: 5G Evolution Reimagined
October 9, 2019
Driving 5G Profitability by Simplifying Operations
October 10, 2019
Global Influences on IoT Agile Billing Development
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Benefits 5G Will Bring to Higher Education
By Peter Linder
Innovations in Home Media Terminals for the Upcoming 5G Era
By Tang Wei, Vice President, ZTE Corporation
SingleFAN Pro: Intelligent Full-Fiber Access, Embracing the Gigabit Era
By Cao Changyang, Huawei
How an Integrated Ecosystem of Partners Drives Edge Computing Customer Value
By Schneider Electric
All Partner Perspectives
If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It… Wait, Not So Fast!
By Tom Kennedy, Cisco