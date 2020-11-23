Sign In Register
The Edge

Lumen to partner with Zoom

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/23/2020
Comment (0)

DENVER – At a time when the world needs to be closer while being apart, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Zoom have been bringing together their technology capabilities and communications expertise to help businesses keep their vital conversations going. Today, they are expanding that partnership and offering customers Zoom delivered by Lumen. This solution provides an enhanced collaboration experience for businesses around the world, combining the speed and reliability of the Lumen platform with Zoom's world-class collaboration solutions.

"When the world turned to virtual meetings, Zoom turned to Lumen's fiber network to power its best-in-class video communications platform," said Shaun Andrews, chief marketing officer at Lumen. "We're happy to take this partnership a step further by combining our platforms and our strengths to create Zoom delivered by Lumen. Together, we will help keep families, businesses, schools and hospitals securely connected to the world, and thriving in the 4th industrial revolution."

Zoom delivered by Lumen brings together Lumen's embedded network security capabilities with Zoom's built-in security features to proactively protect businesses using their combined services.

"Lumen has been a very valuable partner to Zoom and over the past several months, we've helped businesses connect and grow," said Ryan Azus, chief revenue officer at Zoom. "With their wide market incumbency, as well deep expertise in the networking and Unified Communications & Collaborations space, Zoom delivered by Lumen is poised to bring our mutual clients an optimal experience that we are very excited about."

The partnership was first announced in September 2020, with the goal to provide unparalleled managed services and experiences to today's businesses. Zoom delivered by Lumen will rollout new service features and enhancements over the coming months, including Zoom Phone and Lumen Cloud Connect for Zoom.

Lumen

