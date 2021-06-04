Lumen, T-Mobile team up for edge computing and 5G

BELLEVUE, Washington – T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies today announced they are actively collaborating to expand their existing relationship by leveraging T-Mobile's 5G mobile network to augment Lumen's Edge Computing platform, helping enterprises effectively build, manage and scale applications across highly distributed environments. Through this approach, enterprises would have the ability to extend applications across a range of environments, including hundreds of thousands of on-net enterprise locations on the Lumen fiber network, with T-Mobile's industry leading 5G network. As part of this collaboration, T-Mobile will also become a preferred wireless connectivity partner for Lumen, allowing for a more flexible and reliable connectivity solution for all enterprises.

"By pairing America's largest and fastest 5G network with Lumen's enterprise solutions, we can break down industry barriers and deliver unparalleled network reach to enterprise and government organizations looking to optimize their applications across networks," said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. "With our leading 5G network, Lumen and T-Mobile have the opportunity to accelerate business innovation in an era where the network is more critical than ever."

This collaboration would build on T-Mobile and Lumen's long history of delivering customer solutions together, including T-Mobile's use of Lumen's fiber network connectivity and Lumen's use of T-Mobile's Fixed Wireless as part of its network access portfolio. These efforts aim to address the pressing needs of enterprises to transform their networks to meet the data-intensive challenges across a variety of industries and use cases. Both companies will also continue to drive innovation in this space through T-Mobile's labs and Tech Experience Center and the Lumen Edge Experience Center.

"Our relationship with T-Mobile aims to introduce a powerful trifecta – access to national 5G wireless and fiber connectivity, managed services across a range of technologies and edge computing resources," said Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Lumen Technologies. "T-Mobile's expansive 5G footprint coupled with our extensive edge computing platform would provide enterprise developers with the best of both worlds to power the next wave of digital business."

T-Mobile Key Facts:

T-Mobile is America's 5G leader with the fastest and largest nationwide 5G network covering 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles.

With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

A new report published by independent research firm umlaut shows T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S. umlaut examined real customer usage from millions of device measurements across top wireless providers and found T-Mobile customers have the most 5G coverage, the highest 5G speed score and the most reliable 5G, further solidifying T-Mobile's position as the 5G leader.

Independent data from Opensignal, based on customer usage from billions of device measurements, shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download speeds, fastest 5G upload speeds, and a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

Lumen Key Facts

For a current list of Lumen live and planned edge locations, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html#edge-computing-map

The Lumen low latency network is comprised of approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber and more than 180,000 on-net buildings, seamlessly connected to: 2,200 public and private third-party data centers in North America, Europe & Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific Leading public cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute & Azure Government, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud



