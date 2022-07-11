Lumen launches edge computing solution for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Lumen Technologies ("Lumen"), a leading global provider of high-speed edge computing platforms and solutions, launched its Edge Bare Metal services for the Asia Pacific ("APAC") market. The move marks the company's continued investment in its edge infrastructure and suite of services for the region, supporting enterprise innovations and data-intensive applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

APAC customers can now deploy applications and workloads that demand ultra-low latency at the edge with Lumen

Lumen Edge Bare Metal offers dedicated, pay-as-you-go server hardware hosted in distributed locations, connected to the Lumen global fiber network. It delivers exceptional application performance from running on edge nodes designed for 5 milliseconds or less latency over the Lumen fiber network, as well as enhanced security and connectivity designed to isolate and protect data. With the ability to run applications and workloads on a unified platform, customers can focus on developing applications rather than on time-consuming infrastructure deployment.

The service will leverage edge locations in Japan and Singapore, as well as Lumen's highly connected network in APAC.

The Lumen Edge Bare Metal service's first deployment in APAC took place in Singapore and Japan – namely, for a global blockchain nonprofit organization. Using Lumen's service, the global blockchain nonprofit can provide high-speed edge computing infrastructure for node operations and developers on its network, supporting its global community of blockchain validators, as well as application programming interface providers and developers.

Other existing solutions within the portfolio in the region include Lumen Edge Private Cloud, which provides pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private cloud computing connected to the Lumen global fibre network. The Lumen network is one of the largest, most deeply connected networks in the world spanning 643,000 global route kilometers of fibre, including subsea cable networks.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen