The Edge

Lumen investment is bringing businesses more options at the edge

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/16/2022
Comment (0)

DENVER – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is continuing to invest in edge computing on the Lumen platform to give businesses more choice on where they can deploy applications and workloads at the edge, closer to digital interactions. Lumen is now offering Lumen Edge Virtual Machines (VM), giving businesses access to on-demand compute, storage and secure networking, to run their next-generation applications with high performance and at scale. Lumen Edge VM is available on the Lumen Marketplace and integrates seamlessly with the company's comprehensive edge portfolio.

Speed Read:

  • To help businesses deliver enhanced customer experiences, Lumen is bringing a turn-key solution to meet the challenges of deploying and running next-generation applications.
  • Lumen Edge VM provides flexibility, value and availability. Businesses get value from having access to a variety of compute configurations and storage to support a range of application sizes, backed with management and orchestration tools.
  • Lumen Edge VM runs on the Lumen platform, underpinned by the Lumen fiber network. Through a single provider, businesses can get the low latency capabilities that compute-intensive, next-generation applications require.
  • Lumen Edge VM brings flexibility of execution venues for workloads and applications at the edge. Businesses can access distributed compute services across dispersed markets, providing the availability needed to work and collaborate across expanded geographies.

Tech Talk:

  • Lumen Edge VM offers shared, multi-tenant servers hosted in Lumen edge facilities for customers to create virtual machines on-demand for adding, updating and deleting workloads and applications.
  • Businesses can rapidly spin up virtual machines at the edge, and easily scale up or down.
  • Infrastructure and network services are fully managed by Lumen.
  • Lumen Edge VM offers support for multiple operating systems and a wide range of configurations and storage using open-source technology.
  • Lumen Edge VM can be managed through Lumen Edge Orchestrator, alongside other Lumen edge services and public cloud services from AWS, Microsoft, and Google.
  • The "as-a-service" solution helps businesses lower expenses with a pay only for usage model across a range of compute requirements, and no capital expenditure required.

Key Facts:

  • Lumen Edge Computing Solutions meet 97% of U.S. enterprise demand within 5 milliseconds of latency.
  • Lumen manages and operates one of the largest, most connected, most deeply peered networks in the world. It is comprised of approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber, more than 190,000 on-net buildings and is seamlessly connected to 2,200+ public and private third-party data centers and leading public cloud service providers.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE