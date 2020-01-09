Logix Fiber taps Craig Collins as CEO

HOUSTON – LOGIX Fiber Networks, a Texas-based provider of highly secure fiber-based data, voice and data center services is proud to announce that Craig L. Collins has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective September 15, 2020. Matt Murphy, a Partner at Astra Capital Management, who was the Interim CEO over the past year, will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Collins is a seasoned corporate leader across the technology and telecommunications industries with a 25-year record of improving operations, launching innovative new products, establishing strong cultures, and building high-performance teams to drive revenue growth. Most recently, he was a senior executive at Transit Wireless, a 5G wireless infrastructure company. Previously he served in C-level roles where he oversaw teams of more than 2,000 employees and multi-billion-dollar P&L's at Intermedia Communications, XO Communications and Time Warner Cable. He has also served in executive roles at SunGard Availability Services, Verizon (formerly Bell Atlantic) and Kaplan University.

Mr. Collins currently serves as an Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors of Jarbly University and GroopView. He served as a co-chair of the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM), a board member of The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), and as a senior leader and Executive Sponsor of the Time Warner Cable and Transit Wireless Executive Diversity Committees.

Mr. Collins received an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, where he currently serves as an advisor on the annual MBA Executive Challenge Committee. Mr. Collins received his undergraduate degree at Pennsylvania State University.

Logix Fiber Networks