Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Logix Fiber taps Craig Collins as CEO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/1/2020
Comment (0)

HOUSTON – LOGIX Fiber Networks, a Texas-based provider of highly secure fiber-based data, voice and data center services is proud to announce that Craig L. Collins has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective September 15, 2020. Matt Murphy, a Partner at Astra Capital Management, who was the Interim CEO over the past year, will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Collins is a seasoned corporate leader across the technology and telecommunications industries with a 25-year record of improving operations, launching innovative new products, establishing strong cultures, and building high-performance teams to drive revenue growth. Most recently, he was a senior executive at Transit Wireless, a 5G wireless infrastructure company. Previously he served in C-level roles where he oversaw teams of more than 2,000 employees and multi-billion-dollar P&L's at Intermedia Communications, XO Communications and Time Warner Cable. He has also served in executive roles at SunGard Availability Services, Verizon (formerly Bell Atlantic) and Kaplan University.

Mr. Collins currently serves as an Advisor and Member of the Board of Directors of Jarbly University and GroopView. He served as a co-chair of the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM), a board member of The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), and as a senior leader and Executive Sponsor of the Time Warner Cable and Transit Wireless Executive Diversity Committees.

Mr. Collins received an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University, where he currently serves as an advisor on the annual MBA Executive Challenge Committee. Mr. Collins received his undergraduate degree at Pennsylvania State University.

Logix Fiber Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE