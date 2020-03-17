Juniper, Cox invest in StackPath

DALLAS – StackPath, the emerging leader in edge computing, today announced that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Cox Communications Inc. have led a Series B round of equity financing for the company. This brings the total amount of equity raised by StackPath to $396 million, including an earlier Series A round led by Abry Partners. The additional capital will accelerate the growth of StackPath's product development, engineering and go-to-market activities.

Barclays Capital Inc. and PJ Solomon served as lead placement agents to StackPath on the Series B investment. Barclays Capital Inc., PJ Solomon and DH Capital acted as financial advisors and DLA Piper acted as legal advisor to StackPath.

Kevin Hutchins, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for Juniper Networks, and Sujata Gosalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Cox Communications, have joined StackPath's board of directors.

Emerging from stealth in 2016, StackPath has already built a diverse customer base that includes Fortune 500 enterprises, as well as individual developers in industries ranging from digital media and digital gaming to advertising technology, software development and e-commerce.

