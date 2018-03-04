Intel Spins Out Wind River for Industrial IoT

Intel is selling off Wind River to investment firm TPG, and the newly independent company plans to aggressively pursue the convergence of Internet of Things, intelligent devices and edge computing.

Wind River Systems Inc. President Jim Douglas and his existing executive management team will lead the newly independent Wind River after the transaction closes, expected in the current quarter. Terms were not disclosed. (See Wind River to Be Acquired by TPG.)

Wind River has provided embedded systems software for nearly 40 years, providing intelligence for manufacturing plants, medical devices, aircraft, railway, automobiles and communications networks. For service providers, Wind River offers NFV and virtual CPE technology.

Intel paid $884 million to acquire Wind River in 2009. It recently open sourced Wind River's Titanium Cloud portfolio, its NFV Infrastructure software based on OpenStack. (See Life After Wind River and Open Source Zeroes In on the Edge.)

Last year Intel sold half of its McAfee antivirus division, also to TPG, at a total valuation of $4.2 billion. (See McAfee's Independence Day.)

Wind River was a finalist in Light Reading's Leading Lights award last year for Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Vendor), in 2016 for Best New Product (Telecom) and in 2015 for Most Innovative NFV Product Strategy (Vendor). (See Leading Lights 2017 Finalists: Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Vendor), Leading Lights 2016 Finalists: Best New Product (Telecom) and Leading Lights 2015 Finalists: Most Innovative NFV Product Strategy (Vendor).)

— Mitch Wagner Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading