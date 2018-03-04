Intel Spins Out Wind River for Industrial IoT

Mitch Wagner
4/3/2018
50%
50%

Intel is selling off Wind River to investment firm TPG, and the newly independent company plans to aggressively pursue the convergence of Internet of Things, intelligent devices and edge computing.

Wind River Systems Inc. President Jim Douglas and his existing executive management team will lead the newly independent Wind River after the transaction closes, expected in the current quarter. Terms were not disclosed. (See Wind River to Be Acquired by TPG.)

Wind River has provided embedded systems software for nearly 40 years, providing intelligence for manufacturing plants, medical devices, aircraft, railway, automobiles and communications networks. For service providers, Wind River offers NFV and virtual CPE technology.

Intel paid $884 million to acquire Wind River in 2009. It recently open sourced Wind River's Titanium Cloud portfolio, its NFV Infrastructure software based on OpenStack. (See Life After Wind River and Open Source Zeroes In on the Edge.)

You're invited to attend Light Reading’s Big Communications Event -- the ONE event that delivers fresh perspective on the rapid transformation of the telecom industry and the road ahead. We'll see you May 14-16 in Austin -- communications service providers get in free!

Last year Intel sold half of its McAfee antivirus division, also to TPG, at a total valuation of $4.2 billion. (See McAfee's Independence Day.)

Wind River was a finalist in Light Reading's Leading Lights award last year for Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Vendor), in 2016 for Best New Product (Telecom) and in 2015 for Most Innovative NFV Product Strategy (Vendor). (See Leading Lights 2017 Finalists: Most Innovative IoT/M2M Strategy (Vendor), Leading Lights 2016 Finalists: Best New Product (Telecom) and Leading Lights 2015 Finalists: Most Innovative NFV Product Strategy (Vendor).)

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Ticketmaster Network Guy Sings 'The Public Cloud Song' – Really
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/30/2018
Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/29/2018
Why Now Is the Best Time to Join WiC in Austin
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 4/3/2018
Huawei Dwarfs Ericsson, Nokia on R&D Spend in 2017
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives