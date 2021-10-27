Sign In Register
Inland Cellular inks $15M deal with Trilogy for precision ag

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/27/2021
BOULDER, Colo. – Inland Cellular has entered into a strategic agreement with Trilogy Networks to deploy advanced Precision Ag technologies to their Pacific Northwest region's 18,000 farms, orchards, and vineyards. The relationship includes a $250,000 investment in Trilogy as well as access to Inland's 40,000 square miles of highly prized spectrum, towers, fiber optic routes and network assets. This move positions Inland as the nation's first wireless carrier to fully embrace the digital transformation of America's Agri-food industry.

This enhanced collaboration with Trilogy's FarmGrid™ at its core will deliver the global innovation and economic value of Cloud Computing, 5G wireless technology, Artificial Intelligence, and the world of connected everything with true industrial IoT. All of this at a time when food security is becoming one of our nation's highest priorities.

FarmGrid™ brings private wireless connectivity for connecting sensors and devices for monitoring soil nutrients, moisture, grain bin automation, asset tracking, and crop health tracking using machine vision onto a single private cloud environment. Point solutions that create data silos have stymied the adoption of technology and advanced data analytics necessary for automating farm operations. With FarmGrid's™ secure private cloud, farmers can now have control of their data while receiving actionable insights and intelligence.

Inland Cellular is not new to innovation, recently featured in the Washington Post as one of the first companies in the nation to serve a sizable portion of its territory on an open radio access network, or Open RAN. "Inland takes immense pride in delivering world class technology to main street America. "Emerge technologies powered by Inland Cellular delivers purpose-built connectivity for Smart solutions to the Farm" said Chip Damato, Executive Vice President, Inland Cellular. "Trilogy, with its FarmGrid solution, is creating a private, secure edge and connectivity platform that will transform and modernize farms across our region."

"The Inland partnership comes on the heels of our "Farm of the Future" series of deployments in Missouri and North Dakota as well as our Grand Farm Global Research Initiative with Emerging Prairie, NDSU and the State of North Dakota. Inland Cellular brings an additional 40,000 square miles to Trilogy's goal of deploying 1.5M square miles of Edge Compute coverage across rural America," said George Woodward, CEO, Trilogy Networks. "The task of supporting America's Trillion-Dollar agriculture industry as it begins its digital transformation journey is enormous – We're excited to partner with Inland to take this challenge head-on bringing world class technology the Pacific Northwest."

Trilogy

