Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

HPE expands GreenLake, introduces Lighthouse, unveils Microsoft partnership

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/22/2021
Comment (0)

Press and analysts had 24 hours to digest what can only be described as an onslaught of announcements from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on the first day of its HPE Discover event.

In a webinar session hosted by HPE yesterday, attendees were under strict embargo instructions not to let any cats out of the bag, but it is highly likely that its enterprise customers knew about the developments well in advance anyway, since HPE is working hand-in-hand with them to develop the new capabilities.

Lighting the way: A flurry of announcements marked HPE's Discover event - including GreenLake Lighthouse. (Source: Evgeni Tcherkasski on Unsplash)
Lighting the way: A flurry of announcements marked HPE's Discover event – including GreenLake Lighthouse.
(Source: Evgeni Tcherkasski on Unsplash)

In summary, HPE was keen to burnish its credentials as an "edge-to-cloud" company by enabling enterprise customers to get more out of HPE GreenLake cloud services.

The idea with GreenLake is to bring the "cloud experience" – the likes of self-service automation, say, and paying for compute, storage and network resources on a "as-a-service" basis – to an enterprise's edge, on-premise or co-location facilities, depending on the enterprise customer's needs. Since reducing latency is a key component of the GreenLake proposition, HPE naturally has a keen eye on healthcare, financial and automotive verticals, although it's at pains to say it has a wide appeal.

As part of its broad sweep of announcements, HPE unveiled easier availability of increasingly in-demand GreenLake services to different industry sectors, trumpeted a flurry of new industry partnerships, and wheeled out GreenLake Lighthouse, which is designed to maximise workload performance.

Project Aurora, aimed at providing zero-trust security "from silicon to the cloud," also got an airing. A few hours before the webinar, HPE also flagged a tie-up with Microsoft Azure.

GreenLake expansion

Keith White, GM of HPE GreenLake cloud services, spoke of new, "horizontal workloads" that can now be deployed to support different industries. These include SAP, machine‑learning operations using AI, high-performance compute and virtual desktops.

On industry partnerships surrounding "key vertical solutions," White flagged a number of additional capabilities embedded into GreenLake. Among them were secure, low-latency access to electronic medical records, via partnership with Epic, which, said White, "takes full advantage of the cloud experience."

Through partnership with Intel and Splunk, GreenLake now provides a risk analytics platform, which can purportedly analyse data by the petabyte‑load and give meaningful insights. This sort of capability, said White, is in high demand from the financial services sector.

Moreover, by hooking up with Lusis, GreenLake now incorporates financial payments capabilities. 5G support, added White, is also possible on GreenLake using HPE 5G core software. Around 12,000 enterprise customers are using GreenLake, reported HPE, drumming up $4.8 billion in total contract value to date, and according to White, enjoys a "near-97%" customer renewal rate.

To the Lighthouse

As part of the GreenLake expansion narrative, HPE unveiled the first iteration of GreenLake Lighthouse, which has apparently been some two years in development (guided by consultation with GreenLake customers). It's aimed at maximising workload performance.

"Lighthouse is a purpose-built cloud platform that is really designed to run cloud-native applications that are distributed across from the edge, to the colo, to the data center," explained Kumar Sreekanti, HPE CTO and head of software.

"It's modular, flexible, AI-driven and can expand elastically to meet business requirements. [It allows] all our customers to transform and modernize their workloads with the cloud operating model."

A future addition to GreenLake Lighthouse is zero-trust security, from silicon to the cloud, which is currently in development through HPE's Project Aurora.

There are five steps to complete before Project Aurora can be offered as a full managed service within GreenLake Lighthouse. The bottom two zero-trust layers are done – supply chain and infrastructure – but zero-trust surrounding OS/hypervisor, platform and workload are still works in progress.

Azure tie-up

Prior to the webinar, HPE announced another GreenLake expansion through support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server.

Want to know more about the edge? Check out our dedicated edge content channel here on
Light Reading.

"The world is becoming hybrid and that's why we are so excited about this collaboration with Microsoft, especially as we see significant growth in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure area," said White in a prepared statement

“By combining Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with offerings like the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a unified, automated experience. The solution means customers can determine their own right mix of hybrid cloud and workload placement, with flexibility but also control."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE