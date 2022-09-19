Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Harmonic goes network-agnostic with 'Pebble-2' module

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/19/2022
Comment (0)

Harmonic is taking the network-agnostic angle with a new remote distributed access architecture (DAA) module that's built to work with a wide range of both hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) and fiber-based access networks.

While Harmonic's original Pebble module for network nodes supports only the remote PHY flavor of DAA, its new Pebble-2 still supports remote PHY along with a pathway to remote MACPHY. Remote PHY places the PHY elements of the network toward the edge and keeps the MAC processing centralized. Remote MACPHY places both the MAC and the PHY at the edge.

Pebble-2 is also equipped to support DOCSIS 4.0, which requires DAA, and can be equipped to support PON-based fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks as well.

With respect to DOCSIS 4.0, Harmonic says its approach can support both flavors of the specs – Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) and Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD). FDX, a version largely championed by Comcast, envisions a DOCSIS 4.0 network built to 1.2GHz with an FDX band that allows for upstream and downstream spectrum to occupy the same block of spectrum. FDD envisions an HFC network built to 1.8GHz while keeping upstream and downstream operating in separate, dedicated spectrum.

Harmonic says its new Pebble-2 module for network nodes is designed to support multiple approaches to DAA alongside PON networks and future DOCSIS 4.0 networks. (Source: Harmonic)
Harmonic says its new Pebble-2 module for network nodes is designed to support multiple approaches to DAA alongside PON networks and future DOCSIS 4.0 networks.
(Source: Harmonic)

Harmonic, a supplier that grapples with competitors such as CommScope, Casa Systems and Vecima Networks, notes that the new module, introduced in tandem with this week's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia, also works with the CableLabs Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA), an approach that enables MAC processing to be located centrally or at the edge. Harmonic is targeting that with its relatively new "MAC Anywhere" architecture.

The Pebble-2 is modular in that it can support that range of use cases via the same form factor and basic hardware, according to Daniel Etman, the exec heading up marketing for Harmonic's broadband division.

Can be adapted to third-party nodes

In addition to snapping into Harmonic's own Ripple nodes, the Pebble-2 can also be adapted to third-party nodes, including Cisco's GS7000 node. Cisco's GS7000 nodes are approaching end-of-life – end-of-sale on the product is set for November 11, 2022, and the last ship date is slated for February 9, 2023.

Pebble-2 will initially support remote PHY as it hits the market in the fourth quarter of 2022, and then follow with support for the other use cases, Etman said, noting that trials of Pebble-2 are now underway.

Harmonic hasn't revealed who is already on board with Pebble-2. However, Justin Colwell, Charter Communications' EVP of connectivity technology, gave Harmonic's DAA-based products a plug in today's announcement.

Fits with DAA and the shift to virtualized networks

And like the original Pebble, Pebble-2 also works in tandem with CableOS, Harmonic's software-based network virtualization platform. Comcast is the marquee customer for CableOS. Others operators on board include Rogers Communications, Vodafone and GCI, among dozens more. Harmonic says CableOS currently supports more than 10 million cable modems worldwide.

Harmonic's new offering and agnostic angle arrives as cable operators start to determine their next big moves on the access network. While many are using enhanced versions of DOCSIS 3.1 that beef up the upstream with "mid-split" or "high-split" upgrades that dedicate more spectrum to the upstream path, others are starting to prep legacy HFC for DOCSIS 4.0 along with FTTP builds targeted to greenfields. Still others are pursuing FTTP upgrades/overbuilds that will skip D4.0 all together.

With that in mind, Etman said there's a "sense of urgency" tied to the DAA transition as integrated converged cable access platforms (CCAPs) start to reach the end of the line and operators look for ways to upgrade their access networks while also cutting down on power and space requirements.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE