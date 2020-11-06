Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Google heads into Telefónica's edge: Alliance or landgrab?

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/11/2020
Comment (0)

The web giants continue their invasion of the telecom sector. Just a few weeks after Microsoft swallowed Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch, two network software developers, Google has marched into the network of Spain's Telefónica. The "alliance," which comes months after a similar move with Telecom Italia, is plotting new "edge" services based on the new 5G standard. But it poses all sorts of questions about the shifting balance of power between cloud and telco titans.

Each company has something the other one needs. For Google, it's Telefónica's last-mile infrastructure, potentially including its many thousands of central offices dotted about the country. Applications are traditionally hosted in large data centers that can be hundreds or even thousands of miles from end users, resulting in a lag on the network (called "latency" in the industry). This wasn't a problem in the 4G days, but it might be with new 5G applications. To solve it, central offices and other telecom infrastructure can be repurposed as mini data facilities at the network's "edge." In parts of Spain, Telefónica is already at work on this transformation.

Telefónica, for its part, needs Google's hyperscale chops and IT expertise. Operators have never been good at application development or had much cloud-computing knowhow, and that is unlikely to change with the arrival of 5G. A Google partnership gives Telefónica access to the web giant's mobile edge platform and other important cloud and software goodies. At the very least, these will include the standard set of platform products that Google Cloud offers.

Not much else is promised initially, though. The headline details are that Google Cloud will set up camp in the Madrid area, using infrastructure provided by Telefónica. At first, this means companies there will be able to use Google Cloud products with reduced latency and better network performance, says Telefónica in a statement. Those worried about data security far from home will also be able to store applications in local public cloud servers. But when it comes to new types of 5G application for companies and consumers, no examples are provided.

The announcement also begs many other questions, to which Telefónica had not responded at the time of publication. Does the use of Google's mobile edge computing platform rule out the use of other "middleware" providers, such as MobiledgeX, a software company backed by Deutsche Telekom that Telefónica was previously assessing? Where, exactly, does Google's platform get deployed? Another uncertainty is what this deal means, if anything, for Telefónica's strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services, announced in May 2018. While 5G and the edge were not mentioned in that case, Telefónica had previously been in talks about Greengrass, Amazon's own edge-computing platform.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The news may also trouble those perennially worried operators are ceding ground to Internet companies. How revenues from new 5G applications are shared, and who takes the lead in customer relationships, are further unanswered questions, but alarmists will see this as another sign operators are being driven into the connectivity backwoods of the 5G business.

Some operators, clearly, have been much warier of tie-ups with Internet firms. "I won't mention names, but we've already had exclusive deals offered where they want to provide infrastructure and for us to provide only connectivity," said Channa Seneviratne, a network engineering director for Australia's Telstra, at a conference in June last year. Earlier in 2019, Howard Watson, the chief technology officer of the UK's BT, declined to answer a question about his willingness to let Google and Amazon into BT's edge. "I think that's something we spend quite a lot of time thinking about and isn't something we're going to comment on at this stage."

Notwithstanding those concerns, the alliance with Google is one of the first outings for Telefónica Tech, the new business unit the Spanish operator set up as part of its latest big restructuring in late 2019. Uniting smaller units targeting big data, the cloud, the Internet of Things and security, this overarching group is aiming for €2 billion (US$2.3 billion) in additional annual sales by 2022. That implies a near doubling in revenues over the next three years and would require Telefónica to sustain an annual growth rate of 21%.

On the plus side, revenues were up 26% last year, said Telefónica, and a more joined-up strategy should aid their prospects. But gains in 2019 were from a smaller base, and Telefónica didn't have to contend with a pandemic back then. Telefónica's digital track record is questionable, too. In 2011, it set up a business called Telefónica Digital, with similar transformational objectives to the new Telefónica Tech. Three years later that fell victim to a round of cutbacks and restructuring. As interesting as the Google tie-up looks, the Spanish operator will have to do more to show that Telefónica Tech can thrive.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE