The Edge

Google Cloud forges 5G edge deal with AT&T, launches telecom-tailored version of Anthos

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/5/2020
Comment (0)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. — Google Cloud today announced a comprehensive new strategy to help telecommunications companies digitally transform. Google Cloud’s strategy focuses on three key business outcomes for telecommunications companies: monetizing 5G as a business services platform, engaging customers with data-driven experiences, and improving operational efficiency across telecom core systems.

Enabling and Monetizing 5G as a business services platform
Google Cloud is partnering with telecommunications companies to harness 5G as a business services platform. To meet this goal, Google Cloud today unveiled its Global Mobile Edge Cloud (GMEC) strategy, which will deliver a portfolio and marketplace of 5G solutions built jointly with telecommunications companies; an open cloud platform for developing these network-centric applications; and a global distributed edge for optimally deploying these solutions.

Today, Google Cloud and AT&T announced a collaboration to help enterprises take advantage of Google Cloud's technologies and capabilities using AT&T network connectivity at the edge, including 5G. The two companies are testing a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions for industries like retail, manufacturing, transportation that bring together AT&T's network, Google Cloud's leading technologies including AI/ML and Kubernetes, and edge computing to help enterprises address real business challenges.

Google Cloud also announced Anthos for Telecom, which will bring its Anthos cloud platform to the network edge, allowing telecommunications companies to run their applications wherever it makes the most sense. Much like Android provided an open platform for mobile-centric applications, Anthos for Telecom, based on open-source Kubernetes, will provide a similar open platform for network-centric applications.

Transforming customer experiences with AI/ML and data-driven insights
Google Cloud is helping telecommunications companies transform customer experiences through data- and AI-driven technologies. Google Cloud's BigQuery platform provides a scalable data analytics solution—with machine learning built-in—so telecommunications companies can store, process, and analyze data in real time, and build personalization models on top of this data.

Improving operational efficiency to telecom IT, network, and core systems
Google Cloud is helping telecommunications companies transform their core IT systems and networks. As a part of this transformation, many of the applications, like OSS (Operations Support Systems), BSS (Business Support Systems), and network functions that once resided in telecom environments, will now move to Google Cloud. This will provide customers with benefits including a Cloud based platform to reduce costs and improve IT efficiency and using Google Cloud to virtualize network functions for their core communications networks.

As part of this effort, Google Cloud today is announcing a partnership with Amdocs to enable communications service providers to run Amdocs' market leading portfolio on Google Cloud, and to deliver new data analytics, site reliability engineering, and 5G edge solutions to enterprise customers.

As part of the Amdocs and Google Cloud joint go-to-market initiative announced today, Amdocs is also proud to announce that Altice USA has gone live with Amdocs data and intelligence systems on the Google Cloud. Altice USA is an early mover in driving better intelligence into their core operations for enhanced customer insights and experiences.

In addition, Google Cloud is announcing a new partnership with Netcracker to deploy its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud. Telecommunications companies can now scale and purchase their mission-critical IT applications on demand, with access to unlimited Google Cloud resources, reducing the total cost of ownership and accelerating the availability of new services.

Google Cloud

