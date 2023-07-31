Fastly expands C suite

SAN FRANCISCO – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, today announced two new members to its executive team, as well as a key management promotion. Peter Alexander will be joining Fastly as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Marshall Erwin has joined as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Further complementing the management team, Karen Greenstein has been promoted to General Counsel.

Alexander is a seasoned marketing executive with more than 25 years of technology marketing, product strategy, and product management experience for growth focused technology brands. He joins Fastly from Check Point Software Technologies, a global leader in cyber security. During his six-year tenure as CMO, he drove the company's go-to-market strategy, scaled demand generation, and elevated brand and reputation. Prior to Check Point he served at Harmonic, a leader in video delivery infrastructure, as CMO, and at Cisco where he led multiple marketing and product management functions.

Alexander holds a B.Eng in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Bradford, UK, an MBA from University of California, Berkeley, and received his EMSc from the London School of Economics in Behavioral Science.

He officially starts on August 1 and will be based in San Francisco.

Marshall Erwin, who recently joined Fastly as Chief Information Security Officer, is a highly respected information security executive. Erwin, who was previously Chief Security Officer at Mozilla, was instrumental in helping to build the company's reputation as a strong defender of its end-users. Erwin previously served in the US intelligence community, working on cybersecurity and counterterrorism and as the cybersecurity and counterterrorism advisor on the Senate Homeland Security, and Government Affairs Committee. He was also a Research Fellow at Stanford University, and a non-residential Fellow at Stanford's Center for Internet and Society.

Karen Greenstein rounds out the additions to Fastly's leadership team with her promotion to General Counsel. Greenstein, who joined the company in 2019, has been serving as interim General Counsel for the past several quarters. She brings extensive experience to Fastly, having previously served the digital media and entertainment industries with corporate legal roles at Business.com, Viacom, and NBC Universal.

