Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Eurobites: Ericsson earmarks $220M for expected DoJ fine

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellnex brings Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid to Europe; manufacturers failing on smart-device support; TikTok fined in France.

  • Ericsson appears to have calmed investors' nerves with an announcement that it will make a provision of 2.3 billion Swedish kronor (US$220 million) in its Q4 2022 financial results for an anticipated fine from the US Department of Justice (DoJ) related to allegations about potential payments made to the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq. In a research note, Simon Leopold of analyst firm Raymond Jones concluded that the "Resolution of the DOJ overhang should come as good news," as Ericsson had previously been hit with a $1 billion fine from the US authorities for paying bribes to customers in China as well as high-ranking government officials in Africa and the Middle East.

    (Source: Ericsson)
    (Source: Ericsson)

  • Spain's Cellnex is to bring Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid edge and grid services platform to Europe, with an initial deployment in Barcelona before an expected rollout throughout the continent over the next couple of years. The platform is intended to reduce data traffic towards the core of the wireless and fiber networks, as well as enable the development of stable, low-latency edge and network services. Vapor IO already serves 36 cities in the US.

  • That Internet-connected dishwasher purring away in your kitchen might be "smart" now but it could be as much use as a chocolate teapot after only two years because manufacturers are failing to provide vital online tech updates. That's the verdict of new research from Which?, the UK consumer organization, which approached 119 brands about hundreds of smart device products across 20 different categories and found that hardly any brands even came close to matching their products' expected lifespan with their smart update policies. The lack of such software updates could lead to these products failing to work as they should or even pose hacking risks, Which? believes.

  • EUnetworks has deployed an additional 26km of hollowcore fiber between London and Basildon, a town about 32 miles east of the UK capital. This is connected to the 14km of hollowcore deployed in September 2022 and means that EUnetworks now offers an end-to-end hollowcore fiber route from Basildon to the London Stock Exchange. Hollowcore fiber, as its name suggests, guides light within a hollow region, so that only a small part of the optical power travels through the solid (usually glass) bit.

  • Another day, another European fine for Big Tech. This time it's the turn of parent-tormenting teens' favorite TikTok, which has been rinsed for €5 million ($5.4 million) by French data privacy watchdog CNIL for "cookie"-related misdemeanors. As Reuters reports, CNIL found that TikTok made it difficult for its users to refuse online trackers and had generally been less than transparent about how it used them.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
    Digital Divide Digital Symposium
    February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
    Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
    March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
    January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
    January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies
    February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
    February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
    February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
    Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
    Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
    Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
    Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
    Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE