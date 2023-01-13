Eurobites: Ericsson earmarks $220M for expected DoJ fine
News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 1/13/2023
Comment (0)
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellnex brings Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid to Europe; manufacturers failing on smart-device support; TikTok fined in France.
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By HuaweiAll Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains CommunicationsAll Guest Perspectives