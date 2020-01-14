Equinix Closes US$175M Acquisition of 3 Data Centers in Mexico

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- Equinix, the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of three data centers from Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. that serve the Mexico City and Monterrey metro areas of Mexico. The US$175 million all-cash transaction brings Equinix's industry-leading data center and interconnection services to two new metros, as businesses increasingly seek to move their IT operations and latency-sensitive data to the digital edge, closer to where content is created and consumed.

This expansion, when combined with previous Equinix acquisitions of key regional traffic hubs in Dallas (Infomart) and Miami (NAP of the Americas), will further strengthen Equinix's global platform by increasing interconnection between North, Central and South America. It will support the important role Equinix plays in helping companies evolve from traditional businesses to digital businesses by globally interconnecting the people, locations, cloud services and data that are critical to their operations.

Key Facts

The three data centers will add approximately 115,000 square feet of colocation space to the Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data center portfolio. Given the power capacity of these three sites, this transaction will make Equinix one of the largest network-neutral data center operators in Mexico. Including current expansion projects, Equinix has invested more than $500 million in its Latin American operations including Brazil, Colombia and now Mexico.

The two data centers that serve the Mexico City metro are strategically located in Querétaro. Both are carrier-neutral facilities with multiple diverse fiber entry points that include five network service providers currently operating within each data center.

