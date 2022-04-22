Sign In Register
The Edge

EdgePresence touts Orlando deployment

Light Reading 4/22/2022
JACKSONVILLE, Florida – EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, distributed edge computing facilities providing space, power, bandwidth and interconnection services announces it deployed a new flagship, 15-cabinet, EdgePod in the Orlando, Florida market with 100% customer occupancy upon deployment.

Most importantly, this state-of-the-art EdgePod™ is the first edge data center to be deployed and go live with a full-slate of revenue generating customers, including Internet Service Providers, Fiber Carriers and a large Mobile Network Operator. The Orlando EdgePod™ reached 100% occupancy within two weeks of deployment, surpassing initial lease-up projections. Given the presence of four major fiber carriers installed as tenants, the Orlando EdgePod™ site has created a unique peering and interconnection environment outside of a traditional large data center facility. Each Carrier has its own redundant path into the EdgePod, providing ultra-low latency, reliable network design and powerful computing capabilities at a new decentralized edge location.

According to Doug Recker, Founder and CEO of EdgePresence, "During the deployment of our flagship EdgePod, we learned a great deal about our customer needs as well as our deployment capabilities. Through continuous development iterations, including, soliciting feedback and input from customers and recommendations on design from our deployment partners, we have demonstrated a great outcome for our customers and the broader developing ecosystem that has provided EdgePresence with a roadmap for future deployments and insights for a repeatable, scalable and profitable business model."

Each EdgePod facility features N+1 redundancy with a powerful suite of fully auditable security standards. Similar to a traditional brick and mortar data center, the EdgePod from EdgePresence can be deployed almost anywhere and can deliver data center services to new distributed edge locations. EdgePresence has plans to deploy four additional EdgePods in the Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, CA markets in the next 90 days. The Washington DC site is at the National Landing Smart City and has already secured agreements with customers to account for 70% capacity. EdgePresence also has additional EdgePods in production to further service additional markets across the US.

EdgePresence

