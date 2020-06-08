Sign In Register
The Edge

EdgePresence touts new edge computing datacenter in Georgia

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/6/2020
Comment (0)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, announces today the expansion of its newest Point of Presence with the deployment of a new edge data center in Statesboro, Ga.

Strategically located, featuring SOC II certification and turnkey infrastructure, this will be the first multi-tenant data center available in Statesboro, opening up a variety of different opportunities for local businesses as well as national companies operating in the region. In relation to edge computing, this will enable applications that require lower latency as well as local cloud and data offloading. For traditional colocation, it will enable local and national companies to utilize a local data center as opposed to regional data centers that are hundreds of miles away, saving both time and money.

"Statesboro has routinely placed in the top three of America's Best Communities national competition and is heralded as one of Georgia's nine live, work, and play cities. Opening one of our edge data centers here aligns well with our mission to bring micro data centers and network access to the customers that are closest to that user equipment's access point," states Doug Recker, Founder and President of EdgePresence. "Additionally, its proximity to industries such as commerce, education, manufacturing, healthcare and technology makes it ideal for companies offering hosted managed services, e-commerce, industrial IoT, telemedicine, e-learning and more, along with next generation applications that need super-low latencies and short network routes."

EdgePresence also recently announced its status as one of the top 10 finalists for the "Edge Startup of the Year Award," part of Edge Computing World's 2020 Startup of the Year Competition. The award program, which will take place virtually on October 12-13th, recognizes the best startups in edge computing and aims to highlight the quality and breadth of emerging companies in the vibrant edge computing space.

EdgePresence

