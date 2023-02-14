EdgeNext buys ChinaCache’s overseas business

SEATTLE – EdgeNext, the internationally scaled edge cloud service provider powering reliable and fast content delivery, security acceleration, and edge computing solutions, recently announced the successful completion of its acquisition of ChinaCache's overseas business. ChinaCache is the pioneer among the Chinese CDN service providers to enter the global market. Through the combined assets, EdgeNext will have a broader customer base to show its vision and active presence in the global market and to deliver significantly enhanced scale and scope with diversified revenue across products, clients, geographies, and channels.

The solutions of EdgeNext integrate an industry-leading edge cloud platform with the most comprehensive solutions of Content Delivery for web applications, media content, and cloud security solutions and computing capabilities at the edge while continuing their approach toward innovation and expansion. EdgeNext has deployed more than 1300 self-built super nodes enabling global internet users to achieve safer and faster experiences.

''We are delighted to complete the strategic acquisition of ChinaCache's overseas business as part of our plan to expand and invest in our International Cloud Delivery Business. We are excited to welcome ChinaCache customers and employees to the EdgeNext family,'' said Robert Sha, the CEO of EdgeNext. ''With this transaction fulfilled, EdgeNext strengthens its complete product portfolio and enhances its cloud delivery business to be one of largest edge cloud service providers specializing in APAC, China, and Middle East content delivery services.''

