Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Leading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

EdgeMicro lights up five micro datacenters for edge computing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/25/2020
Comment (0)

DENVER – EdgeMicro, a leading edge colocation company, announced today five new micro data centers (MDCs) across the United States. The additional five sites include Cleveland, Indianapolis, Memphis, Houston, and Pittsburgh. The construction process has already begun with the sites slated to be online beginning in Q4 2020.

EdgeMicro strategically selected these underserved markets due to their strong population base and input from their growing client base. The launch of the new sites augments EdgeMicro's already operational sites in Austin, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.

"Success of our initial locations has accelerated our deployment to the edge," said Mike Hagan, Founder & CEO of EdgeMicro. "Our portfolio of eight strategically positioned MDCs offer businesses the chance to connect to users and fully demonstrates our ability to scale in a rapidly growing edge market. By offering infrastructure closer to the end user, we lower latency and positively impact the bandwidth challenges that have been created by increasingly important work-from-home demands related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to a report by Global Market Insights, the edge data center market was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.5% between 2019-2025. Edge data centers direct internet traffic away from primary internet hubs to edge internet hubs, which increasing speed for providing a better user experience.

Nationally renowned internet companies and content providers are anchor tenants in EdgeMicro's facilities in Austin, Tampa, and Raleigh, with plans to expand their footprint to the new locations.

"Due to our expanding portfolio we are experiencing heightened leasing activity," said Jason Bourg, Vice President of Revenue at EdgeMicro. "EdgeMicro's ability to deliver reliable, repeatable, colocation and connectivity is paying off for both our business partners and the mutual customers we serve."

EdgeMicro

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE