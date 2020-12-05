EdgeMicro gets $5M in funding for edge computing

DENVER – EdgeMicro, a leading edge colocation company, lands $5 million to accelerate its expansion. DH Capital, LLC, an investment banking firm serving companies in the internet infrastructure, communications, and software sectors, served as EdgeMicro's financial advisor.

"We are pleased to support EdgeMicro as the company continues to bring crucial connectivity services through its micro data centers to underserved areas of the country," said Adam Lewis, Managing Partner at DH Capital, LLC. "With the nation's rising demand for bandwidth, we believe EdgeMicro's business model and expert team are well positioned to support the massive growth at the edge."

This capital will be used to launch several additional micro data centers. The new sites will be announced in the coming weeks, the locations finalized via collaborative effort between EdgeMicro and its expanding base of core clients. The additional capital also helps create and deliver expanding solutions to simplify how organizations deploy successfully at the edge.

"EdgeMicro continues to demonstrate its ability to scale with velocity," said Mike Hagan, Founder & CEO of EdgeMicro. "Our team remains highly focused to deliver colocation solutions with the speed, efficiency and reliability companies need to win at the edge."

In addition to securing funding, EdgeMicro has also expanded its leadership team with Lauri Abrahamson, who moves from her consulting role, to join the company as Director Business Development and Christian Kersgard to expand the operations team as Senior Manager Service Delivery. This duo brings 40+ years of expertise in the telecom and data center industries respectively.

"Bringing in Lauri and Christian full-time is just as important as closing additional funding because it's people who build winning organizations. Our team members are knowledgeable and competitive, and they possess the passion and sense of urgency it takes to lead," said Greg Pettine, EVP of Business Development.

