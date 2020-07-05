Sign In Register
EdgeConneX touts Nvidia support

Light Reading 5/7/2020
HERNDON, Virginia – EdgeConneX, the pioneer in Edge Data Centers, is meeting growing enterprise interest in leveraging the data processing and decision-making benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning. As a long-term member of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program, the company's edge facilities are inherently designed to support enterprises that need the power and performance of users of NVIDIA DGX systems.

NVIDIA offers enterprises across all sectors a portfolio of NVIDIA DGX systems that are purpose-built for AI workloads. Powered by the NVIDIA DGX software stack and optimized for maximum AI training performance, DGX systems can be used in a variety of AI applications from improving healthcare outcomes and gaining business insights to increasing worker safety in industrial environments.

Whether end-users invest in a multi-system NVIDIA DGX POD or just a single DGX server, many require an off-premises colocation that supports the high-density power and low latency connectivity needed to facilitate compute-intensive infrastructure. With a global footprint of data centers in over 30 markets across North America, South America and Europe, EdgeConneX can deliver up to 35kW or more power density per rack, capable of hosting large DGX system deployments. Thanks to its ability to build and operate data centers tailored to the optimal location requirements of its customers, EdgeConneX is effectively bringing intelligent edge capabilities locally to forward-thinking enterprises who are making the shift to becoming AI-driven businesses.

"Traditional data centers were built to deliver 5-10kW of power per rack with higher latency thresholds, which used to be sufficient for many workloads," says Philip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer at EdgeConneX. "For AI and Deep Learning applications, that simply will not do anymore. EdgeConneX data centers are built with emerging technologies like machine learning and AI in mind, delivering high performance computing capabilities with low latency, highly proximate data centers wherever our customers need them. As part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program, our customers can focus on their core business operations, confident that they will have the computing and data center resources they need to run their advanced AI workloads."

"AI is now essential to business success, and EdgeConneX's colocation offerings ensure that customers can deploy their DGX systems in an environment optimized for high-performance GPU workloads," said Tony Paikeday, Director of Product Marketing for DGX Systems at NVIDIA. "With a DGX-Ready Data Center solution from EdgeConneX, enterprises can focus on getting business value from AI faster, without having to spend time and budget on the technical requirements of a specialized infrastructure deployment."

With real-world experience in managing construction, power, regulatory rules, zoning, budgeting and tight schedules in Edge markets around the world, EdgeConneX can support a variety of deployments and verticals with their AI and HPC needs by collaborating with NVIDIA to bring AI and Deep Learning solutions locally to enterprises globally.

EdgeConneX

MORE
CLOSE