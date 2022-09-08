Sign In Register
The Edge

EdgeConneX launches Voltera for vehicle charging

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/9/2022
Comment (0)

HERNDON, Va. – EdgeConneX®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces the launch of Voltera. Rising from the EdgeConnex history of space and power innovations, Voltera builds, owns, and operates charging facilities that enable electric vehicle (EV) deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT Infrastructure and a team with deep experience deploying charging infrastructure, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve EV infrastructure challenges as the world prepares for a more sustainable future.

"As a pioneer in the digital infrastructure industry, EdgeConneX has solved many of the same challenges EV fleet operators and automakers face – acquiring, permitting, powering and operating sites in strategic locations, while ensuring customers' speed to market," says EdgeConneX CEO Randy Brouckman. "It's a highly logical and practical application of our long-developed data center innovations to solve another very real and significant challenge. Voltera will advance the transportation industry like EdgeConneX did digital infrastructure. It's really all a part of our commitment to sustainable innovation."

Voltera's customers are companies that have a pressing need to power EVs at scale. That includes fleet operators looking to electrify without disrupting operations or investing significant time and upfront capital to install EV charging infrastructure, as well as automakers looking to deploy charging infrastructure to support EV sales. Siting, acquiring, powering, building, and operating strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities, Voltera is the full-service partner these companies rely on to support EV deployment and operations at scale.

"Fleet operators, automakers, and consumers alike are adopting electric vehicles at a rapidly accelerating pace. Lagging far behind, though, is the power infrastructure needed to support EVs at scale," says Voltera CEO Matt Horton. "We have to bridge that gap if we're going to make zero-emission transportation a reality. That's what Voltera is doing, and it's why I'm so excited to be part of this team."

EQT Infrastructure has made several investments in clean transportation and was looking for opportunities to help develop the EV charging infrastructure necessary to support vehicle electrification. "Through our work with EdgeConneX, we understand that the capabilities needed to deliver critical infrastructure for transport electrification at scale are similar to the capabilities EdgeConneX developed as a leading data center provider," says EQT Partner Jan Vesely. "In Voltera, EQT sees an opportunity to partner with a company that can drive positive change, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing EV infrastructure, and we are excited to back their expansive ambitions."

EdgeConneX

