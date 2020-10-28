Sign In Register
The Edge

Edge datacenter company DartPoints buys Metro Data Centers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/28/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – DartPoints, an owner and operator of edge colocation data centers, announces its acquisition of Metro Data Centers (MDC), a full-service provider of interconnection and data center solutions in Dublin, OH serving the Central Ohio region. The acquisition expands DartPoints' footprint with high-tier data center infrastructure capabilities. The facility offers colocation, cloud and carrier-neutral connectivity solutions, fortifying DartPoints' mission to develop carrier-neutral edge interconnection points in markets that need it most.

In August 2020, DartPoints revealed its strategy to build and acquire edge interconnection and colocation facilities in the Southwest, Southeast, Upper Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company's strategy focuses on delivering lower cost, high performance solutions in tier 2 – 4 markets which are not optimally served today. DartPoints will continue to execute its strategy through acquisitions and deploying edge colocation data centers in order to develop regional carrier-neutral aggregation points. The acquisition of MDC expands DartPoints' regional presence and offers customers edge colocation solutions that are not available in the market today.

The MDC acquisition demonstrates DartPoints' strategy across markets offering growth locally and regionally. MDC allows DartPoints to accelerate its ecosystem into Central Ohio leveraging its existing strategic partnerships. The region offers robust connectivity solutions, and its strategic geographic location is attracting a growing number of cloud services and content service providers (CSPs).

"The acquisition of MDC is a prime example of how we are executing on our strategy for regional growth aimed at improving interconnectivity," adds Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints. "MDC's solutions enable DartPoints to immediately deliver our capabilities into this exciting market and surrounding locations. The MDC team has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to their customers, and we look forward to having them continue their work as a part of the DartPoints team."

"We are excited to join the DartPoints team to expand services to our existing customers, as well as additional customer segments which need improved network performance," comments Rob Kopp, co-founder and president of Metro Data Centers. "Our team is fully committed to integrate our solutions with the expanding DartPoints' portfolio of interconnection points and providing communities in Central Ohio with innovative and best-in-class solutions."

In June 2020, DartPoints announced its Eastern Iowa edge colocation data center interconnection point was ready for service. In August 2020, the company announced enhancements to its regional interconnection capabilities in Texas with LOGIX Fiber Networks. DartPoints and LOGIX Fiber Networks are both portfolio companies of Astra Capital Management.

DartPoints

