Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
SD-WAN
OSS/BSS
IoT
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN AmericasEvents Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Intelligence
Webinars White Papers The 5G Exchange
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
LRTV Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Webinars Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Edge Computing Startup EdgePresence Gets New CEO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/10/2020
Comment (0)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, or interconnection, announces today the appointment of Karen Diebel Sessions as the new Chief Executive Officer for the company. An industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience of demonstrating communications leadership and expertise, Ms. Sessions joins EdgePresence's executive team, which includes Doug Recker, President and Founder; and Sean Barton, Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining EdgePresence, Ms. Sessions served as the Vice President of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), where she led Congressional and Public Affairs for the agency, including authorizing and appropriations responsibilities. She also led international and domestic public affairs, media and press relations, interagency affairs, external affairs, public events, and the agency's public website and digital assets.

Prior to MCC, Ms. Sessions served as the Chief External Affairs Officer and Board Member for XG Communities LLC, a leader in small cell deployment based in Irvine, CA; and before that, worked for over 26 years with Verizon Communications, where her most recent position there was Vice President, Public Policy, Law and Security. In this role she was responsible for both present and emerging Communications Public Policy, covering Smart Cities, Telematics, Internet of Things, Transportation, Machine to Machine, Healthcare, Energy, Security and Cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen to our executive team," comments Mr. Recker. "With Karen's proven leadership, career history and vast industry experience in public policy, strategy, market development and implementing complex architecture in communications technology, she is a very strong asset for EdgePresence and will play a critical role in the growth for our company."

EdgePresence's micro data centers are foundational to the next generation of internet architecture and with the Founder, Doug Recker's, experience and reputation of delivering edge data centers, the company is positioned for high growth.

"I am honored to join this critical role for EdgePresence, a company leading in the next generation of edge computing deployments," states Ms. Sessions. "Enterprise demand for edge computing and colocation facilities is growing very fast, and EdgePresence has developed a cost-efficient model offering security and capacity to support this strong need for smaller data centers at the edge. I am excited to support expansion and continued growth for EdgePresence."

EdgePresence is presently deploying purpose-built edge compute micro data centers, across 20 markets throughout the U.S.

EdgePresence

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 11, 2020 The Internet for the Future: Innovations to Redefine Service Provider Networking
February 13, 2020 Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
5G Hospital Network Standards in 3 Steps for Maximum 5G Application Healthcare By Huawei
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
INTELLIGENCE
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE