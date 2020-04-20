Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Edge computing goes rural - really rural - with Trilogy Networks

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/20/2020
Comment (0)

With its Rural Cloud Initiative, Trilogy Networks is working to take edge computing into the most rural parts of the US.

The company's goal is to provide those services to agricultural operations, oil and gas companies and others looking to upgrade to the latest in wireless, low-latency computing services.

More importantly, the company already has some significant progress to show for its efforts: Trilogy has inked agreements with a handful of wireless network operators covering almost 50,000 square miles of territory in the hinterlands of America, the places where paved roads end and dirt roads begin. The company's near-term goal is to increase that coverage area to 100,000 square miles, on the way to a long-term goal of fully 2 million square miles.

"We can go big, we can go fast," said Nancy Shemwell, Trilogy's chief operating officer, who said the company expects to add up to half a dozen more network operators to its Rural Cloud Initiative in the coming months.

Indeed, Trilogy just hired Shemwell to her position last week. She was previously COO of the Internet of Things Community, and prior to that she held leadership positions in firms like Vericlave, Multi-link, Symmetricom and Extreme Networks, as well as the now-defunct Nortel Networks.

"Nancy brings the skills, focus and discipline needed to achieve our goals and realize overwhelming success," said George Woodward, CEO of Trilogy Networks.

Woodward explained that Trilogy is planning to pay its wireless network operator partners to allow the company to install edge computing hardware in the operators' networks. For example, Trilogy partner Chat Mobility – which offers wireless service across southwest Iowa – plans to install Trilogy's equipment in its data center, within its central offices, and in several cell tower sites. Other Trilogy wireless network partners include Inland Cellular, which covers eastern Washington and north central Idaho, and RINA Wireless Networks, a cooperative of close to a dozen small wireless network operators around the country.

Woodward said Trilogy's payments to its network operator partners will increase as the company inks customers to its edge computing offering.

Trilogy isn't alone in working to put edge computing functions into wireless operator networks. Amazon, Ericsson, Microsoft and others have similar initiatives. The goal is to put computing resources closer to users, thus reducing network latency and the costs of transmitting large amounts of data across the country.

Expanding in rural areas
Trilogy started in 2013 with a focus on LTE roaming for smaller wireless network operators, and has since expanded into other projects in densification and network virtualization.

In 2017, the company began investing in its Conex platform, a private cloud for telecom. Shortly thereafter, the effort grew to include edge computing specifically, with the goal of creating an alliance among rural wireless network operators to offer edge computing services to farmers, oil and gas companies and others within their coverage areas.

Importantly, Woodward's efforts received a major boost earlier this year when FCC Chairman Ajit Pai proposed allocating up to $1 billion specifically for precision agriculture, as part of his $9 billion effort to build 5G in rural areas.

"I've been impressed and inspired by the many ways American farmers and ranchers are leveraging modern technology to innovate and power today's agricultural economy," Pai said of his plans, in a release. "For instance, I've visited an autonomous farm in Horace, North Dakota. In Greensboro, Vermont, I learned how an artisanal cheese company uses modern technology. And I saw a farm in Charles City, Virginia, which has used cellular and GPS applications to bring in a record corn yield. Ingenuity like this helps bring better, cheaper food to the table, is more environmentally friendly, and makes America's agricultural sector more competitive internationally."

Trilogy's Woodward sits on Pai's Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force alongside executives from the likes of John Deere, New Vision Farms, Microsoft, Hughes Network Systems and the US Cattlemen's Association.

However, much remains in flux at Trilogy. Woodward said the company is working to ink more agreements with additional wireless network operators, though he declined to name any, as well as agricultural or oil and gas companies that would actually be customers. Again, he declined to name any. He also declined to answer questions about the type of edge computing software and services that Trilogy is working to install inside operator networks – there are a wide range of hardware and software suppliers for edge computing, ranging from Amazon to MobileedgeX to Equinix's Packet.

However, in a recent release, Trilogy's Woodward appeared to hint at a partnership with edge computing startup Vapor IO by noting that Trilogy is "spearheading a global initiative within the Kinetic Edge Alliance to promote state-of-the-art edge computing and edge storage solutions." The Kinetic Edge Alliance is an edge computing effort spearheaded by Vapor IO, which is backed by tower company Crown Castle.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G NETWORK QUALITY and USER EXPERIENCE?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE