Don't just assume the edge network will be available – VMware





LAS VEGAS – VMware Explore – Abe Ankumah, VP GM of SASE for VMware, joined the podcast to discuss how the company's new Edge Cloud Orchestrator is assisting enterprises in managing cloud workloads at the edge. He also discussed how enterprises are consuming SASE and SSE services and provided an update on new gen AI applications.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on Ankumah's role at VMware. (00:56)

Update on VMware's new Edge Cloud Orchestrator. (01:49)

How to make networks more efficient and programmable. VMware's approach to SD-WAN and SASE. (06:06)

Multi-vendor security options for SASE. (08:08)

How customers are deploying SASE or SSE. (09:10)

VMware's approach to AIops and gen AI and updates from the VMware Explore event. (12:39)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading