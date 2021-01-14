Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

Dish Network's new device chief sees opportunities, not challenges

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/14/2021
Comment (0)

Paul Chapple is Dish Network's newest SVP, and his job will be to obtain phones and other devices that support the company's vast spectrum holdings.

This task, Chapple told Light Reading, is more of an opportunity than a challenge.

"It's really familiar territory for me," he said.

Chapple started his career at Nokia and then bounced among other handset makers, including HTC and Samsung. He moved over to the network operator side of the business in 2017 to manage T-Mobile US' smartphone procurements.

He explained that T-Mobile at that time faced many of the same challenges that Dish Network faces today in terms of obtaining suitable devices for its new 600MHz spectrum licenses.

"We were really the only ones asking for it," Chapple said of his 600MHz efforts at T-Mobile. "I'm making similar calls to similar people now."

After his stint at T-Mobile, Chapple moved to London to head up smartphone procurement for Vodafone Group for just under two years. Sixteen days ago he started at Dish Network, having relocated from London to Denver for the job.

"Denver weather is kind of wonderful compared with Syracuse, New York," Chapple said of where he grew up.

Chapple declined to comment on the details of his work at Dish, citing both his newcomer status and the confidential nature of his work. He said he's in conversations with both device makers and silicon suppliers to ensure Dish's vast and diverse spectrum holdings will be supported in future devices.

"Now that I'm here, we're actually going to start buying this stuff," he said.

Indeed, the financial analysts at LightShed Partners recently predicted that Apple would support Dish's spectrum bands in its next iPhone, following Dish's agreement with Qualcomm last year.

"While Apple could certainly opt out of including Dish's Band 70 when it introduces its next iPhone later this year, we believe it will embrace the new entrant, given the importance of Dish to the connectivity market in the United States," the analysts wrote.

But Chapple said it's the devices beyond smartphones that he's personally excited about, a nod toward Dish's emphasis on the Internet of Things (IoT) market. "That's going to be a really fun part of my job," he said.

Chapple will be reporting to John Swieringa, Dish's EVP and group president for retail wireless.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE