Dell'Oro: Strong enterprise demand drives SASE growth 33% in 3Q 2022
News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/15/2022
Comment (0)
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, the ongoing need to modernize the network and security architecture for branch offices and hybrid users led to the vigorous 33 percent revenue growth in the SASE market. We anticipate that enterprises will continue to place a high priority on SASE and cause the overall SASE market to grow to $8 B for the full year 2023.
Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:
- SASE security, also referred to as SSE (the basket of products providing cloud-delivered SWG, CASB, ZTNA and FWaaS), achieved its tenth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue expansion.
- SASE networking, synonymous with SD-WAN, had a challenging Y/Y comparison in 3Q 2022 against a very strong 3Q 2021 when enormous pent-up demand was a significant driver. Nonetheless, the ongoing trend of improved supply chains allowed vendors to better service demand and sustain a similar level of market growth compared to recent quarters.
Read the full press release here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
UPCOMING WEBINARS
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chulAll Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains CommunicationsAll Guest Perspectives