Dell'Oro: Strong enterprise demand drives SASE growth 33% in 3Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data center industries, the ongoing need to modernize the network and security architecture for branch offices and hybrid users led to the vigorous 33 percent revenue growth in the SASE market. We anticipate that enterprises will continue to place a high priority on SASE and cause the overall SASE market to grow to $8 B for the full year 2023.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 SASE & SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

SASE security, also referred to as SSE (the basket of products providing cloud-delivered SWG, CASB, ZTNA and FWaaS), achieved its tenth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue expansion.

SASE networking, synonymous with SD-WAN, had a challenging Y/Y comparison in 3Q 2022 against a very strong 3Q 2021 when enormous pent-up demand was a significant driver. Nonetheless, the ongoing trend of improved supply chains allowed vendors to better service demand and sustain a similar level of market growth compared to recent quarters.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro